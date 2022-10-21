Tūhoe's governing authority begins removing, burning huts in Te Urewera

About 50 huts, owned by the Department of Conservation (DOC), are to be removed from Te Urewera, the former National park, by the Tuhoe iwi authority TUT.

More than a dozen back country huts in Te Urewera have been dismantled and the timber burnt as the Tūhoe iwi authority moves ahead with its controversial plan to remove huts in the former National Park.

Stuff revealed earlier in October that the governance entity Te Uru Taumatua (TUT) was removing 48 back-country huts, which it claimed were either near or past their end-of-life. The plan has the full support of the Department of Conservation (DOC).

Some huts would be replaced by bespoke, “fit-for-purpose” structures, providing a base for workers and better access and facilities for visitors, TUT said. However, no details of the replacement buildings have been released yet, and it’s unclear how many new huts would be built.

Penny Nelson, DOC’s director general of conservation, said the department supported TUT’s plans, and the proposed new structures would increase accessibility of back country areas in Te Urewera for locals and visitors.

supplied Tuhoe workers at the scene of the first hut de-commissioning in Te Urewera. Wooden parts of the huts are burned, while metal elements are bundled up and removed.

But the news has sparked anger from a wide range of community groups, including some Tūhoe who expressed their frustration at a community hui in Waimana, northern Te Urewera, this week.

Meanwhile, 7500 people have signed a petition to stop the removal of huts on the change.org site.

But it may be too late – in the past week a dozen huts were dismantled, bringing to 15 the number removed.

A spokesperson for TUT said burning the timber was the final stage of the process, after stripping materials, right down to removing nails.

“The foundations are mostly rotten as these are end-of-life huts, and so not easily transportable. Non-wood materials are either flown or carried out.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Conservationist Pete Shaw discusses his concerns about the kōkako population in Te Urewera

Former DOC ranger Pete Shaw, now a private conservationist, said he had hoped the hut removals would be paused while TUT consulted with the public, as required under the Te Urewera Act.

“It’s unbelievably sad, we’ve had no chance to discuss this decision. I feel like part of my soul has been ripped out,” Shaw said.

supplied Bundles of materials left over after the first hut removal.

A TUT spokesperson said the intention was not to “preserve [Te Urewera] in the past as a 20th Century National Park”, or to return it to what it was like before human settlement.

“There is an evolving vision for what Te Urewera can be, and representative groups such as the Federated Mountain Clubs, Deerstalkers Association and the Waikaremoana Boating Association understand that vision.”

TUT’s funding came from investment of its Treaty settlement money, and was used to pursue a “40-year blueprint”, agreed by the tribal authorities, for rebuilding Tūhoe culture and communities.

“This includes managing Te Urewera, initiatives [including] sustainable transport and housing, addiction programmes, community care during the pandemic, health centres, and assistance with fuel costs during the earlier part of the year.”