School vege patches a boon for students, principals say

Oke Gardens has built its 25th vegetable garden for a south Auckland primary school, at Flat Bush School.

South Auckland schools have thriving vegetable gardens students are growing to love, and they’re entirely for free.

Thanks to charity Oke, 25 schools have vege patches children tend with ongoing support from Oke’s gardening experts.

Flat Bush School is Oke’s latest partner. Over Matariki weekend this year, the school community and Oke built garden beds along the school’s main entrance.

Sapeer Mayron/Stuff Papatoetoe Intermediate School’s associate principal Tracy Prout said children are calmer when they can be outside.

Deputy principal Janetta Mayerhofler​ said she considers the school lucky.

Mayerhofler said the children are learning where food comes from, and trying fresh peas from the pod for the first time.

Some take seedlings home to grow.

“They know it’s a taonga,” she said. “No one helps themselves or digs it up, and the kids always want to water it.”

Papatoetoe Intermediate School has had a garden since March 2020. When the country went into lockdown, teachers were soon able to add fresh vegetables to food parcel the sent families.

Associate principal Tracy Prout added three more garden beds when she saw the difference they made to pupils.

“[The children] might be a little shy at first, some have no experience at all, but they want to get their hands dirty.”

Oke/Supplied Oke founder Paul Dickson said the fruit and vegetables produced in the garden beds are a bonus to their real benefits: how the community comes together and the joy they bring the kids.

Papatoetoe East Primary School was Oke’s first partner back in June 2016. Principal Nicola Eley said the gardens help some children “come into themselves”.

What started as garden beds, a worm farm and greenhouse grew into a taro and banana plantation, beehives and a chicken coop.

“To be outside and to be active is exactly what they need.”