Auckland's secret wars: Cat burglar raiding endangered birds' eggs causes squawk

Fur and feathers are flying in north Auckland, where a community conservation group has captured video of a cat raiding the nest of an endangered bird.

The “heartbreaking” footage comes amid growing calls nationally for a law change to require cat owners to keep their pets inside at all times.

Jackie Russell of the Snells Beach Shoreline Conservation Community set up a motion sensor camera in front of the nest and caught startling images of a cat tossing around the eggs.

Russell followed a cat’s footprints in the sand for around 500 metres down the beach before the trail went dead.

“We still hope the owner will recognise their cat in the footage and realise it’s having a little too much fun out there, and keep it inside.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff “I’m just waiting for her to die.” Jackie Russell won't get another cat once her 22-year-old moggy dies – she doesn’t believe it's responsible to own a pet close to a vital nesting spot for an endangered species.

Russell said her community volunteer group didn’t have the resources to knock on doors and talk to people about their cats, and she wasn’t sure what reception they would get if they did.

“I think that it’s a good idea for me to prevent my pet from harming endemic wildlife, but not everyone has that view.”

Russell said she personally no longer felt it was OK to own a pet cat, while living 200 metres from a dotterel nest.

“My cat is 22 and when she goes, we won’t be replacing her. But don’t tell my husband.”

The mating pair of dotterels being monitored by the group are on their second nest after the first one was predated, and the new nest has been disturbed six times since the start of the breeding season.

Dotterels incubate on a nest for between 24 and 34 days, and then it takes five to six weeks for a chick to become fully fledged.

Russell tried putting down pellets flavoured with skunk musk to deter cats and dogs, with limited success. She also put down a “puss off” high-pitched alarm, but that failed when the batteries ran out.

According to the Department of Conservation the dotterel is an endangered species. It was once widespread, but now there are fewer than 2500 birds left, making them more threatened than some species of kiwi.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff “I couldn’t imagine a silent spring.” Photographer Michele Mackenzie wants birds legally protected from house pets before they’re all gone.

Meanwhile, bird photographer Michele Mackenzie​ has been on the front line, observing the threats faced by the dotterels and intervening where possible.

She’s an outspoken critic of the impact of uncontrolled development in coastal suburbs and has called for a rewrite of the Wildlife Act to require pet owners to keep their cats inside at night.

“I just hate to think how many birds are killed by cats each day. It’s time they were restricted, like in other countries.”

Mackenzie said she had tried talking to nearby cat owners and while some listened others chose not to care: “And they don’t have to care because our pathetic laws don’t require them to.”

She said she had been disturbed to see Mahurangi residents taking their cats for walks on the beach.

“They think it's great to bring their moggy for a wander along the beach, and I’ve seen photos of cats sitting in the dunes.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Dotterel habitat at Snells Beach.

Predator Free 2050 chief executive Jessi Morgan said she had joined the SPCA in submitting to the Environment Select Committee in Parliament in October calling for a “National Cat Act”.

“Cats are obviously a bit of an emotional issue because they are both popular companion animals and devastating pests,” Morgan said.

The proposed act would ideally require cat owners to keep their pets inside and allow for city councils to include restrictions on cats within zoning, and at minimum require microchipping, she said.

“We recognise this will be a journey for New Zealanders, but overseas it's normal for cats to be kept inside where they might get eaten by coyotes or other predators.”