If you could plant one native in Murihiku, make it this one

Te Tapu o Tāne is on a mission to bring native species back to Murihiku. Tauira taiao Madi Manuel talks about when and how to plant the kōwhai tree - a taonga in the south.

If you could plant just one native species in your Murihiku garden, tauira taiao Madi Manuel says you should make it a kōwhai.

Partly “because it’s pretty and the manu (birds) love it,” but also because this woody tree is something of a biodiversity powerhouse and growing one from a seed is so easy, it could be turned into a fun children’s activity.

Manuel is one of the environmental students working at Te Tapu o Tāne native nursery – an iwi-led environmental initiative to restore and rehabilitate the Murihiku Takiwā.

She’s been growing kōwhai herself over the past few months and says it's the kind of plant that can grow anywhere, in any kind of conditions.

Southlanders can find seed pods wherever they spot the telltale yellow, beak-shaped blooms and Manuel has been known to regularly shake trees she walks past looking for them, she says.

To germinate the mustard-coloured seed, one needs to penetrate the casing – which she usually does by shaving a bit off the side with a nail clipper, a process known as scarification.

The next step is to soak the seeds in water overnight. They’ll double in size and the viable seeds will sink.

And then it’s time for moisture. Seeds should be planted in a spot where they can get plenty of sun.

“Once the sun starts hitting it, that’s what pulls it up rigid,” Manuel explains.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Madi Manuel says the kōwhai is one of the best native species to grow in Murihiku.

They grow fairly fast, which is what makes them fun for children, she says.

Te Tapu o Tāne pou tūraka (chief executive) Jana Davis says the kōwhai is a great carbon sequester and gets more height than a lot of other native species, growing in excess of five metres.

It also acts as a stabiliser on river banks and can be used to filter run off.

The trees attract birds, encouraging them to drop seeds from other plants, thereby bringing different species to the area, he says.

The names for native species are taonga in themselves and while most people know kōwhai to mean “yellow”, Davis says “whai” also means “to pursue”.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Flowers on a young kōwhai towards the end of the flowering season.

It’s possible that tīpuna named the species because following the birdsong in the kōwhai led them to rich and abundant food sources, he says.

“It’s not just that kōwhai is ‘yellow’. It’s there because it helped sustain the people. ”

Te Tapu o Tāne grows for its wholesale native nursery, but it hopes to be able to sell to the general public in the future.

In the meantime, you could always just “grow it yourself”.