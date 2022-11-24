Love for bugs and battle against plastic earn two Cantabrians prestigious award

Canterbury’s very own “bugman” and a local superstar of sustainable beauty products have taken out prestigious national leadership awards.

The pair were amongst seven recipients of the latest prestigious Blake Leadership Awards, which recognise one young person and six mid-career leaders in their field with the determination to achieve extraordinary things.

Ruud ‘The Bugman’ Kleinpaste was the Blake leader for kaitiaki o te taiao/environment.

Kleinpaste is a passionate advocate for environmental education, best known for his 35-year TV career with highlights including Maggie’s Garden Show, children’s programme What Now? and shows for Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel.

He has written several books, is a regular columnist on ecology, bugs and gardening, and has been involved in citizen science projects from Fiordland to the Bay of Islands.

Kleinpaste said his biggest mission was to make sure insects, spiders, and other creepy crawlies got the love and attention they deserved.

“Insects literally run this planet.

“They’re part of the ecological system.They’re right at the bottom, perhaps, but they feed everything above it. If we lose them, everything above it will be compromised as well.”

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Kleinpaste wants to encourage what he calls “nature-literacy” amongst Kiwis young and old (file photo).

Kleinpaste said if we were serious about improving the health of the environment, we needed to build a world where people were “nature-literate”.

The key to this was encouraging teachers and students to take the curriculum outside, he said.

“The more teachers that can do that, the more we can reconnect our whole next generation back to nature.

“If we can get nature-literacy into the next generation of New Zealanders, of Australians, of the people in the Netherlands, in Russia, everywhere on the planet ... with a bit of luck, we might actually become a welcome species again, in the eyes of the organisms we share this planet with.”

Ethique founder and chief executive Brianne West, right, tries out some new products in their central Christchurch testing room with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Brianne West, who founded sustainable cosmetics brand Ethique, also received a Blake leadership award.

Her mission to rid the world of plastic bottles saw her start making solid shampoo bars in her Christchurch kitchen. A decade later, her products are being sold in more than 20 countries and her brand is recognised as a global leader in environmentally-friendly beauty products.

“The cosmetics industry is pretty murky – It’s so far from a beautiful industry, ironically,” she said.

“I wanted to – to use an overused term – disrupt it. I wanted to create a brand that was completely waste free, from a product perspective, but also had clean supply chains, treated its teams well and just did everything as ethically as possible.”

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Bianca Woyak has won the Prime Minister’s Te Puiaki Kaiwhakaaho Putaiao Science Teachers Prize for her work on many hands-on environmental projects, including one to bring back a butterfly endemic to the area.

West said her number one lesson for entrepreneurs was to just keep trying.

“It is so hard to create something, and you can feel alone a lot of the time.

“Those who are successful are those who stick at it. Not every idea is going to succeed, but those who do succeed are the ones who try something, not too worried about failure, and try something again.”

Other Blake leaders honoured this year include epidemiologist Sir David Skegg, glacier and climate scientist Richard Levy, mātauranga Māori scientist Daniel Hikuroa, former rugby league player and accessible nutrition advocate Carlos Hotene, and Pōtiki Poi founder Georgia Latu, who took out the rangatahi/youth leadership award.