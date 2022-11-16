Kowhai Bush's riflemen have all but disappeared, but reasons why remain a mystery

Tītipounamu are considered as being of “least concern”, but a population near Kaikōura has disappeared entirely.

Kaikōura’s Kowhai Bush was once one of the most reliable places in Canterbury to spot a rifleman – or tītipounamu.

But the tiny green native birds haven’t been seen there for around three years, and experts still don’t know why.

A new study published in the NZ Journal of Ecology on Wednesday investigated what factors could be behind the bird’s decline, looking at population data over six breeding seasons dating back to 2008.

Co-author Jim Briskie, from the University of Canterbury, has been working with bird populations at Kowhai Bush for 25 years.

The population was a healthy size to begin with, he said.

But tītipounamu numbers fell year-on-year, and the last rifleman spotted in the area was in 2019.

Briskie said they investigated all sorts of things that could be causing the population to diminish, and found the survival rate of young birds was particularly low.

Over the course of six breeding seasons, researchers found only 18% of juveniles on average were spotted as adults during the next studied season.

Zealandia The Tītipounamu, known as the rifleman bird, has been captured in Wainuiomata and released in Wellington's Zealandia.

But what exactly was killing them was still a mystery.

“It could be high rates of predation.”

Some native bird species spent a lot of time on the ground as juveniles, he said, because they hadn’t evolved alongside predators like cats or stoats.

But Briskie said the local council had been carrying out intensive trapping work in the Kowhai Bush area, and predation rates for other local species had been going down.

“Bellbirds, South Island robins ... they seem to be doing well. It makes me think something else is going on.”

The habitat had changed somewhat, with some previously grazed land no longer being used, but he was unsure how that might have affected the birds.

“It does [also] seem to be getting hotter and drier there.”

A few seasons ago summer temperatures got so extreme he had noticed trees “wilting and dying”, he said.

“It might just be too hot for them.”

Briskie said tītipounamu were one of his favourite birds at the field site. While setting up nest boxes for them many years ago, one came over and landed on his visor, looking him right in the eye.

Hannah Murdoch/Supplied Briskie says tītipounamu are endearing little birds.

“It was so cute. They’re quite endearing birds ... It’s a shame [they have disappeared].”

Briskie said while they may need to be re-introduced to the area, more research was needed first to better understand what exactly has gone wrong.

But he said the story of the Kowhai Bush tītipounamu had further implications.

“You hear mostly about kiwi and kākāpō and takahē ... but there is a concern more common birds are declining as well.”

Aotearoa’s more common species needed to be monitored and targeted for conservation too, he said, to make sure they don’t slip under the radar.

“We don’t want to get to that desperate stage where we’re trying to save them at the last minute.”