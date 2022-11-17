'Blue space' may improve human well-being more than green space

Dr Essie Rodgers, biologist at the University of Canterbury, takes water samples from the Ōtākaro/Avon River at Mona Vale, Christchurch. Dr Rodgers is looking at how waterways impact human mental health and well being.

Spending time in high-quality outdoor places is better for human well-being than spending time in lower-quality outdoor places, according to Dr Essie Rodgers.

Rodgers’ hypothesis might also show spending time in blue spaces – which have water – is better than time in green spaces. There’s also a curious possibility that the more vast the blue space – beside an ocean, say – the better the effect on human well-being.

These ideas recently won Rodgers, a conservation biologist at the University of Canterbury, the 2022 L’Oréal-Unesco For Women in Science New Zealand fellowship​ worth $25,000.

Outdoor places with high conservation values are “really exciting win-win conservation opportunities, where both animals and humans are benefiting greatly”, she said.

There is much data showing that spending time in nature is good for mental health, she said.

“It lowers your risk of depression, reduces stress, has an overall mood-boosting effect, improves life satisfaction scores, and boosts things like creativity.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Dr Essie Rodgers takes water samples from the Avon River at Mona Vale, Christchurch.

It’s also good for physical health, she said. “It reduces blood pressure, lowers stress hormone levels … and people are generally at a reduced risk for cardiovascular diseases.”

Probably this isn’t true for everybody, but it works for many.

Rodgers will spend the fellowhip money collecting water samples from 30 Canterbury waterways – including the Ōtākaro Avon River,​ Sumner beach and Lake Tekapo – and use her biology background to check water quality, biodiversity and other measures to capture the conservation status of the waterway.

This involves splashing about in waders and running tests in the lab – happy places for Rodgers.

Later, a psychologist will administer questionnaires to green and blue space users to learn about their mental and physical health. These standard tools measure psychological distress, connectedness to nature and other states.

“If this ends up being true, we can take this new knowledge to local councils and governments to give them even more motivation to actually conserve our blue spaces,” she said.

“We might be able to embed … our cities within the nature instead of the other way around.”

A L’Oréal-Unesco fellowship recognises the “achievements of exceptional early-career female scientists” and highlights the “critical importance of ensuring greater participation of women in science from a young age,” the citation reads.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Outdoor places with high conservation values may provide win-win conservation opportunities, where both animals and humans are benefiting greatly, Rodgers said.

L’Oréal, the cosmetics company, has been doing this since 1998, and scientists in New Zealand have been funded since 2012.

Rodgers hoped the fellowship made her a role model for young women. She’ll attend a Girls in Science programme next week in Melbourne, Australia, where 150 high school girls will quiz her about a science career.

“Women are underrepresented in science, particularly in higher leadership roles,” she said. They also face harder times getting funding.

That’s why fellowships like this are “really important because they celebrate women as well as providing us with funding to keep the momentum going in our research careers”, she said.