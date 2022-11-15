First of 39 rare kākāriki to be released at Pūkaha

Six young yellow- crowned kākāriki reared in captivity into the 942ha forest north of Masterton on Wednesday.

Six young yellow-crowned kākāriki reared in captivity are the first of 39 birds to be released into the forest at a national wildlife sanctuary.

The release at Pūkaha National Wildlife Centre north of Masterton is planned for Wednesday.

The kākāriki have been reared at Pūkaha or other sanctuaries including Ngā Manu, Natureland and Tui Nature reserve over the past year.

Biodiversity manager Christine Reed said the release was the “exciting culmination of a great deal of time, effort and care that has gone into a breeding for release programme for the species”.

“Yellow-crowns are found throughout the North and South Island and on Stewart Island (Rakiura) but are rare.

“While they have been seen in the Tararua region and at Pūkaha in the past, this release and two more in future years, will boost the local population significantly,” Reed said.

“While we will continue to supplementary feed the released juveniles for a while, there is abundant natural food in the surrounding forest that is perfect for their needs, especially after a recent and successful rat and possum control programme”

supplied The native parakeet is found in small numbers across the country.

The Wairarapa-based project follows successful releases of the kākāriki at other sites such as Puangiangi Island in the Marlborough Sounds and into Nelson Lakes.

Pūkaha general manager Emily Court said breeding for release from sanctuaries continued to be a significant contributor to species conservation in Aotearoa.

“Visitors can hopefully catch a glimpse of the birds at feeder stations set up in the reserve, where staff will monitor their activity.”

It was expected the birds would disperse through the 943 hectare forest to find suitable breeding sites and natural food sources.