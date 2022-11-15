Venomous sea snake spotted swimming in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour

A banded sea krait has been spotted in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour. (File photo)

A venomous sea snake has been spotted swimming in Auckland’s harbour, with an expert telling people to steer clear of the invader.

The banded sea krait – a highly venomous snake – was spotted by the crew of a charter vessel swimming off a marina in Auckland Viaduct Harbour early on Tuesday morning, according to NZME.

The crew of the boat said it was the first time they had ever seen a sea snake.

Department of Conservation technical advisor Clinton Duffy identified the snake as a banded sea krait and said the snakes were “rare stragglers” to New Zealand shores.

It’s one of two types of sea snakes – along with the Saint Giron’s sea krait – that occasionally stray into New Zealand waters when they arrive here on ocean currents.

“Sea snakes and kraits are highly venomous but they are docile creatures,” Duffy said.

“Nevertheless, if you find a sea snake or krait keep well away.”

He said they don’t actively migrate here, so any that arrive have been swept down on ocean currents.

But because they get to our shores naturally, Duffy said the animals are considered a native species protected under the Wildlife Act 1953.

They are found abundantly in the reef systems around Papua New Guinea and New Caledonia, and their usual prey is eels.

If you find a sea snake or krait keep well away and call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).