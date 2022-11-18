Locals call for cap on cars at Karioitahi beach before summer

Cars being driven recklessly in front of Kariaotahi surf life saving club, potentially blocking them from accessing the West Auckland beach in an emergency. (This video has no sound)

A Franklin Local Board member has called for a “compromise” over dangerous driving at a popular West Coast beach.

Gary Holmes, who represents Waiuku on the board, recently held an informal survey on social media after he noticed how crammed the beach had become.

He surveyed locals on whether they would support a “temporary or permanent ban” on cars at Karioitahi.

Of the 409 respondents, 36.5% liked some kind of ban, but 60% were not.

Some were concerned a total vehicle ban would punish the majority, for the actions of a few. Holmes said people need to know the rules – which have to be enforced.

For example, Karioitahi Beach is technically a road. That means road rules need to be followed, he said.

“Doing doughnuts in the sand is not something you would do on Great South Road or any other road.

“So it’s about trying to educate people as to what the rules are and encouraging them to play it safe.”

Holmes said he would like to see an educational social media campaign in the short term.

ATEED The beach, ensconced in hills, is beloved by both locals and others.

He said previous solutions like education days for the public, or police checkpoints looking for permits were positive, but not sustainable.

“Police can’t be there 24/7, as much as we would like them to be,” he said.

“Long term, I think council may have to consider some sort of barrier arm where people who apply for a permit to access the beach have a code to that, and if they are found to be in breach of the rules their access to the beach could be stopped.

“I would hate for us to have a fatality down there and to think what could we have done to avoid that.”

ATEED Karioitahi Beach is a popular spot for horse riding.

While the survey is “not scientific by any stretch of the imagination” Holmes said it’s a good start. It reached around 1000 people and around 200 people left detailed comments with their thoughts.

He is working with his local board colleagues about potential short and long term solutions, including a social media campaign encouraging people to “play it safe”.

“You can have a bit of fun, but do it responsibly,” he urged.

Holmes said with such a glorious beach on the doorstep, it’s important it’s safe for everyone to enjoy. He also wants locals to know how to report and react to irresponsible or illegal behaviour.