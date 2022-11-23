Are bubbly boat berths the next big thing in the battle to beat biofouling?

Cawthron Institute healthy oceans manager Grant Hopkins says the bubble-blower idea is “all very novel”, but he’s “really happy” with how the experiment is going.

A trial to see if bubbly boat berths can help beat biofouling below boats is bringing in brilliant results.

The Cawthron Institute has installed a prototype bubble-blower beneath a pontoon at Waikawa Marina in the Marlborough Sounds, as an experiment to mitigate against biofouling – the accumulation of microorganisms, plants, algae and small animals on places where they are not wanted.

The bubbles create a disturbance in the water, which will hopefully prevent damage-causing organisms from attaching to the underneath of marina structures.

Cawthron Institute healthy oceans manager Grant Hopkins said he was “really happy” with the trial so far, after driving over from Nelson on Monday to monitor the prototype.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Cawthron Institute healthy oceans manager Grant Hopkins at Waikawa Marina talking about the use of bubble machines underneath Waikawa marina as an antifouling solution.

“Going into these sorts of experiments, you're hopeful it’s going to work well. There will be one or two curveballs thrown at us about how the system will operate, but so far it's been great. We’ve had no shutdowns over the month it's been in so far, it’s tracking really well,” he said.

Hopkins said councils around the country were becoming stricter about fouling levels on boats, but pontoons and marina structures themselves tended to have “a lot of biomass on them”.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The bubbles switched off briefly on Tuesday morning to allow diver Nick Stephens to have a look underneath the pontoon.

“So it’s pretty hard for boaties to be asked to clean all their hulls when the structures are dirty,” he said.

“And also, these boats can pass on (biomass) to the structures, so if we can make the structures more resistant to colonisation, we can ideally get less spread of existing marine pests, less new marine pests coming in, and then hopefully less fouling rates on these boats.”

He said the biofouling process started with a slime or bioform layer underneath marina structures, which was then colonised by larger organisms such as mussels and oysters.

“In fact, a lot of our marine pests in New Zealand are in our marinas and ports, because they're hotspots for invasion,” he said.

Cawthron Institute/Supplied The prototype antifouling system consisted of a blower machine positioned above deck, connected to a row of rubber diffusers underneath the pontoon.

Funded by Marine Biosecurity Toolbox, the experiment was the only trial of its kind going on in New Zealand that Hawkins was aware of, and he said he didn’t know any similar experiments happening overseas.

“It’s all very novel, it's all very new,” he said.

The prototype consisted of a blower machine positioned above deck which connected to a row of rubber diffusers underneath the pontoon.

“We’re trying to get basically a bit of a concept working, and then we let the clever engineers work out how they can actually treat the entire marina,” he said.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff Bubbles have been blown underneath a pontoon at Waikawa Marina for the past month.

A non-stop stream of bubbles would continue to blow for the next two months, but Hawkins said he had “done a lot of lab work that shows it can be done periodically”.

“Over time, it would be quite nice to be set up like a spa pool cleaner system, where it comes on at night or during a part of the day when it's less disruptive,” he said.

Hawkins said he hoped the technology would one day be implemented across all marinas, and said the Cawthron Institute was looking at how the technology could be built into new marina builds.

“So rather than us go attaching stuff to existing infrastructure, you could actually design something from scratch that’s made to bubble,” he said.