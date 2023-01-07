Meet one of our most endangered mushrooms and the man solving mycological mysteries

While it's easier to find mushrooms in autumn, you can actually see them all year round if you know what you're looking for. Mycologist Jerry Cooper tells us what makes the fungi in New Zealand so special.

Some people would describe New Zealand as the world’s sheep or rugby capital, or perhaps even the best at being left off maps.

Environmentalists might even describe it as the world’s seabird capital.

But few know it’s also a global hotspot for weird and wacky pouch mushrooms – unique, brightly-coloured forest and grassland jewels that are facing increasing environmental risks.

The latest New Zealand Threat Classification System (NZTCS) mushroom review – focused on the agaric, bolete, and russuloid families – was released in late 2022.

The reports are usually carried out every five years by an expert panel, which reviews the evidence to determine just how endangered each species is.

This one was a little different.

It was a years-long labour of love by Manaaki Whenua mycologist Dr Jerry Cooper, who had to rewrite the rules to find a way to describe the threats our enigmatic fungi face, even as many remain cloaked in mystery.

Assessing how threatened fungi really are is quite an undertaking, Cooper says.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) bases its work on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) global red-list process, originally developed for evaluating large mammals.

“What you need to know are two basic things. How many individuals are there, and where are they?

“But when it comes to fungi, that gets really, really hard. There really is no such thing as an individual.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Mycologist Dr Jerry Cooper finds “chip cherries” at Kennedys Bush in Christchurch.

The largest living thing in the world is a mushroom that covers hundreds of hectares, an organism nicknamed the Humongous Fungus, in Oregon’s Malheur National Forest.

“So unlike a rhinoceros, you cannot actually count these things very easily.”

Nor can you easily find out where exactly they are, Cooper says.

“The mushrooms we see … they’re not really the fungus, they’re just the apple on the tree.”

The “tree” is the mycelium, a sometimes vast, root-like network snaking its way through soil and wood.

The DOC threat paper was a matter of coming up with a pragmatic substitute to explaining what an individual is, where it might be, and whether the population could be declining.

It was “overwhelming”, he says, because unlike the IUCN, DOC wants him to consider every single species.

“For fungi, that’s just mind-blowing.

“We have so many undescribed species, more than half of our species don’t have names... Every time I go out and collect stuff, more than half of the things I pick up are new to science.”

The report required him to develop a “triage system”, gathering all the data available – including people’s findings on iNaturalist – and use it to narrow down the candidates for a more detailed examination.

While he describes the NZTCS report as a collaborative exercise with other mushroom experts, Cooper did the lion’s share of the identification and analysis.

The report classifies just one species as critically endangered – Deconica baylisiana – nicknamed the alpine pouch.

John Barkla/Creative Commons Deconica baylisiana – or the alpine pouch – is the only critically-endangered mushroom on the list.

The distinctive orange ball has only been reported about five times in more than 80 years, but its rarity is just one of the reasons why it is threatened.

Places it has been found so far include Otago’s Rock and Pillar Ranges and Stewart Island, always – unusually for a mushroom – tucked away in tussock grasslands well above the treeline.

“It’s a pouch fungus … the cap doesn’t open up, it never will open up.

“If you cut them open, they don’t really have gills like a normal mushroom. They’re all kind of crinkly, like they’re trying to, but they didn’t quite get there.”

Nowhere else has the same number of these unusual pouch fungi as we do, Cooper says, “and we don’t really know why”.

In other parts of the world, it’s thought to be an evolutionary adaptation to drying out.

“We don’t live in the desert, so something else is going on.”

John Barkla/Creative Commons The alpine pouch is likely spread around by animals, but which ones it attracts remain a mystery.

Pouch mushrooms have a lot in common with truffles, the underground-growing delight of gourmets everywhere.

Their means of dispersal isn’t wind, but animals. In Europe, mammals dig for them.

But New Zealand doesn’t have native mammals.

“The hypothesis has been that some of our other native animals are the dispersal agent, and one of the key things that is being tested at the moment is, perhaps that was moa.”

Birds have colour vision, which could help explain the vivid shades of red and orange native pouch fungi tend to favour, he says.

If pouch fungi disperse their spores through animals, what’s eating them up in the South’s alpine climes is more of a mystery.

“No idea … it could be reptiles, it could be birds – still around or gone – we just don’t know.”

It’s an important mystery to solve.

The alpine pouch is certainly threatened by climate change, because it likes the cold and has nowhere else to go if the mountains become warmer, but it could be that whatever animal that dispersed them is no longer around.

“A lot of these fungi are under threat, simply because their means of propagating themselves around the landscape has disappeared.”

It might be hard to even begin to imagine how to approach conservation for something like an endangered fungus, but Cooper says it boils down to protecting our wild spaces.

“When it comes to fungi, it really is down to conserving habitat.”

For species like the alpine pouch, any change to its high-altitude home could be an issue.

“We need to minimise the impact of the things which are likely to reduce the population.

“Things like agricultural runoff, invasive weeds, all the usual suspects.”

Cooper has never seen an alpine pouch in its native habitat, but would like to.

“I always get a thrill when there’s something I know that I’ve not seen before, but to be honest I get a bigger kick out of realising something is undescribed.

“It quite often happens that I’ll come across something, [and] I know instantly there's no record of it prior to me seeing it. That is a buzz.”

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Lincoln Uni ecologist Jon Sullivan has documented tens of thousands of species he had spotted across Canterbury.

It’s a buzz he knows well.

From environmental DNA sequencing, experts believe only about half of New Zealand’s mushrooms have been formally described – about 2000 species, with at least another 2000 to go.

But over the last 20 years, Cooper has been making a dent in it, collecting and genome sequencing everything he sees.

“I now have this big backlog of species I know that are found multiple times, that aren’t described. I have a thousand of those.”

He gives them temporary, often location-based tag names, until they can be formally named and described.

“It usually takes me well over a day-and-a-half, two days, to accumulate all the information together to write a description for one species. You multiply that by 2000 … yeah.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Cooper looks for fungi at Kennedys Bush in Christchurch.

Cooper hasn’t done too badly for someone who originally studied physics, back in the UK in the 1980s.

“[There] weren’t many jobs at the time in physics, and I kind of drifted into computing as a means of making a living.

“But when I was doing my PhD, the stuff I was doing was kind of locked away in a laboratory. It was horrible, I used to escape into the countryside just to get out of the lab.”

Mushrooms became a special interest of his while he was still a student.

“For the obvious reasons, I was into magic mushrooms.”

Cooper eventually became the IT manager for the International Mycological Institute in London, and slowly but surely his hobby and his career began to converge.

He moved to New Zealand in 2000 not as a mycologist, but as an “IT guy”, to redesign Landcare Research’s national databases for plants, fungi, and insects.

“Eventually I decided in the last few years before I retired I’d take a step back, do what I really enjoy doing, which is mycology.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Mushrooms are fascinating, but underappreciated and researched, Cooper says.

For Cooper, New Zealand’s native fungi are worth caring about precisely because of how under-appreciated they are.

“Ecosystems simply would not function without fungi in general.

“There would be no plants, most plants would not survive without the fungi that are associated with them ... in terms of breaking down dead tissue and returning the nutrients to the soil.

“It’s a bit like conservation priorities being around things like the rhinoceros and the giant panda. Yeah, they’re the striking, iconic species, but that’s not what keeps ecosystems going.”

Mushrooms can be amazing and attractive and weird, he says.

“People talk about flora and fauna, and that irritates me because you’re missing out an entire kingdom – one of the most important kingdoms of life.”