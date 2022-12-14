Christmas appeal: Meet New Zealand's dedicated volunteer network of whale and dolphin rescuers

CHRISTMAS APPEAL: The Dominion Post is this year supporting The Good Registry, a Wellington-based organisation that connects people with good causes through charity gift vouchers – providing a great alternative to unwanted presents and undesirable landfill waste. This week we are profiling Project Jonah, one of the 65 charities you can donate to with a Good Registry voucher.

There are few stories quite as captivating as the refloating of a stranded marine mammal. And no group knows this better than Project Jonah, a marine mammal welfare organisation that empowers communities to save stranded whales, and to become guardians of the marine environment.

Project Jonah was formed in the 1970s by like-minded individuals who cared deeply about the plight of whales and dolphins amid a period where New Zealand’s attitude towards whaling was changing to active opposition, said the group’s general manager, Daren​ Grover.

Originally split into three chapters covering Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, the group campaigned for greater rights and protection for marine mammals. Now, its focus is on responding to strandings across the country and giving the animals the best chance to return to the ocean.

Project Jonah runs education programmes, with officials training the public in refloating and marine mammal first aid. Volunteers also remove litter from beaches, act as a watchdog and expose marine mammal suffering, and help create and enforce laws that will protect marine mammals.

Bradley Saunders-Garner A Project Jonah marine mammal medic course being held at Wellington's Scorching Bay on December 3.

READ MORE:

* Volunteers on high alert after pilot whale calf washes up on Christchurch beach

* Freeing Willy: Learning to save whales in a global stranding hotspot

* Project Jonah to bring whale rescue training course to Timaru



More than 5000 Kiwis are in Project Jonah’s national volunteer database, with 580 of those in the greater Wellington region. These people are called on as first responders when strandings occur.

In the 1970s, people didn’t know what to do when a whale or dolphin stranded, Grover said. With citizen journalism and social media raising awareness of strandings, and a warming ocean causing whales and dolphins to come into shallow waters more often, there was a greater need to have as many volunteers as possible, he said.

Bradley Saunders-Garner Project Jonah has relationships with the Department of Conservation and marine mammal research facilities.

Project Jonah shares internationally-respected rescue techniques with its volunteer network in its training sessions and holds relationships with New Zealand universities that specialise in marine mammal research.

Grover said there were a number of reasons a marine mammal may strand, including its age (some animals come to shore to die), illness or disease, and human impact, for example, if an animal has been struck by a recreational boat or got caught in a net and become injured, or become malnourished due to swallowing plastic or rubbish.

Climate change was also disrupting established food-webs, and some marine mammals were hunting prey in areas with big swells that were more risky to swim in.

As whales survive in pods or families, if one or two gets into trouble, the rest may come to help, which can result in a mass stranding.

Bradley Saunders-Garner Project Jonah was formed in the 1970s.

New Zealanders had a special connection to marine mammals, Grover said, as was shown by stories like that of Toa the baby orca and Matariki the southern right whale. “They are drawn to these [creatures],” he said.

Aotearoa has recorded sightings of half the world’s dolphins and whale species, and has two native dolphin species – Hector’s and Māui.

In an emergency, Grover said knowing about strandings as soon as possible was key. People should phone Project Jonah’s 24-hour hotline on 0800 494 253, or the Department of Conservation, which the organisation worked closely with.

The sooner volunteers were able to get to a stranding to assess the health of the mammal and have a medic deliver it first aid, the greater chance for successful refloating, Grover said.

Bradley Saunders-Garner/Stuff Project Jonah has about 5000 volunteers nationwide.

Generally speaking with a stranding, the aim is to keep the animal wet and cool to prevent heatstroke or heat exhaustion, and meet its other immediate needs. Mid-sized and larger whales often need specialist equipment to help them refloat.

On average, about 300 whales and dolphins strand each year in Aotearoa.

To find out more about the Good Registry and its charity partners, go to thegoodregistry.com

To find out more about Project Jonah, go directly to www.projectjonah.org.nz