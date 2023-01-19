Excess water charges leads avid gardener to seek novel ways to save water

Graeme Niles has spent 30 years developing his Christchurch garden. He suspected he was a high water user, so he decided to do something about it.

The 70-year-old began monitoring his water usage when the Christchurch City Council decided in 2021 to introduce an excess water charge the following year.

“I didn’t have any idea how much I was using.”

Niles has spent 30 years developing the garden at his 760m² property in lower Cashmere.

He grows tomatoes in two 6m-long tunnel houses and has a substantial vegetable garden. He has an array of fruit trees, including apple, peach and pear.

Niles also grows seedlings and sells them at his gate.

Each week for much of last summer Niles checked his water meter weekly and calculated his average daily use.

He discovered that in the heat of the summer his usage soared to more than 1100 litres a day, well over the 700-litre threshold set by the council.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Graeme Niles has water tanks which he uses to hand water some of his plants.

“It was hellishly dry last January.”

This spurred Niles into action. He and wife Wendy sat down and thought about what they could do to reduce their water usage and avoid a bill the following summer.

“There are little things you can do that make a difference, as long as you think about it.”

Niles said he never watered excessively, did not have an underground watering system and used a hand-held hose when he could. He also used pea straw and chicken compost to retain as much water in the ground as possible.

So he and Wendy looked inside the house for a solution.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Graeme Niles uses previously wasted water from inside his home to water his garden.

The pair realised they were running their shower for a long time before it was hot enough to jump in.

Now when they turn the shower on they put a bucket in there to capture the previously wasted cold water. They manage to get seven to 10 litres of water from the shower.

Then Niles turned his attention to the washing machine. He discovered the last rinse of the machine used up to 60 litres of water.

“That is a shit tonne of water going down the gurgler.”

Now, they take the pipe from the washing machine and feed it into a bucket to collect the water from the last rinse.

A small amount of washing powder was left in the water, but it was not much and did not do his plants any harm, Niles said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Niles grows scores of tomatoes in his two 6m tunnel houses.

He takes the water from inside and pours it into an 85-litre drum with a tap to water the garden from.

He also catches water coming off his verandah roof via old fish bins.

Niles said he was surprised how much impact his water saving techniques have had so far this summer, but he did acknowledge it had been a wet November. Over the holidays, his water usage was about 790 litres a day, but that was with four extra family members staying.

“I didn’t think it would be worth the time and effort.”

He encouraged others to look at ways to reduce water usage, but acknowledged not everyone would be able to carry that much water around.

Christchurch man Phil Yarrall said in November he had stopped mowing his lawn in a one-man protest against the charge, which he believed was discriminatory, arbitrary in its application and nothing more than a creeping tax.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Phil Yarrall is refusing to mow his berm in protest of the Christchurch City Council charging people for excess water use. (Video first published in November, 2022)

Niles took a different approach to the charges.

“If you are going to moan about something, you really want to look at how and why and can I do it better?

“I do not have problems, I have solutions. Some people might think I’m crazy, but people have thought that for a long time.”

People will be charged a fixed rate of $1.35 for every 1000 litres they use over the 700-litre limit, which is the equivalent of 100 toilet flushes a day.

Bills will not be sent out for $25 or less, so people will have to use more than 900 litres each day over 90 days to receive a bill. Once a bill goes above $25, the person will be charged for all usage above 700 litres.

The median water use for residential properties in Christchurch sits at 470 litres per day.

The charges are designed to reduce extreme demand on the network, particularly over summer.

Council three waters head Helen Beaumont said between October and December, average household water use was 13% lower than the same period from the year before.

“We are delighted to see the significant decrease in water use,” Beaumont said.

“This aligns with our expectation that people would take note of how they are using water and make an effort to find and fix leaks.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The Christchurch City Council encourages people to use handheld hoses to water their garden rather than sprinklers. (File photo)

The first excess water bills are expected to be sent out in February, but Niles hopes his conservation efforts will be enough to ensure he does not get a bill.

“If I did not get a bill I’ll think I’ll have had a win.”

Beaumont said about 20,000 households were using more than 900 litres a day and could expect a bill if they did not reduce their use.

Most bills would be less than $100.

Niles said he was considering installing rainwater tanks. He said it would be great if the council provided subsidies for people to install them as they could be expensive.

Beaumont said the council did not provide a rainwater tank subsidy, but it was something it could look at.

New homes in the hill suburbs, where the site slope exceeded five degrees, were required to have rainwater tanks, but their primary purpose was to manage stormwater run off, rather than to provide water for the garden, Beaumont said.

New homes in Akaroa, Duvauchelle, Takamatua, Wainui, Pigeon Bay, Little River, and Birdlings Flat must also have rainwater tanks to retain stormwater and help water the garden, given water shortages were common in the Banks Peninsula in summer.

Beaumont said the council did not have the ability to require all new homes to have rainwater tanks installed.

“Council can not add rules because it feels like it. Costs and benefits have to stack up across the city as a whole.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Graeme Niles has figured out ways to reduce his water usage.

Rainwater tanks were not something the council could impose purely because it was a “nice thing to do”.

Most people were not excess water users, so imposing a water tank would have no cost benefit, she said.

About 25,295 homes are exempt from the water charge because they share a water meter with their neighbours.

Some households could be eligible for a remission, including families with more than eight members, if the high use is due to a personal medical condition and if the high use was caused by a leak that was repaired promptly.

Pixabay Use a handheld hose to water your garden. It gives you more control and uses a lot less water.

Water saving tips (Source CCC):

Use a handheld hose to water your garden. It gives you more control and uses a lot less water.

Water the garden in the morning when the sun’s not out and the wind's died down.

Keep your showers short and sweet.

Replace older shower heads with a modern, low flow one.

Washing a full load of laundry is the most water-efficient way to do your laundry.

A rainwater tank can be used for gardening, irrigation or washing your car.

When buying appliances, look for those with the most stars from WELS (Water Efficiency Labelling Scheme).