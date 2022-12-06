Company transforming waste into contruction materials wins award

Precycle chief executive Nelson Harper, left, is “pretty excited” that the company has taken out Innovate 2022.

A Manawatū company turning business and construction waste into building materials has taken out a top award for rising entrepreneurs.

Now in its 11th year, eight entrepreneurs took part in the 2022 Manawatū Innovate Awards, a programme formed to create an entrepreneurial highway in the region and spark the local economy by growing young companies.

Precycle took out this year’s supreme award after the company’s chief executive Nelson Harper pitched to a sold-out event along with the other entrepreneurs on December 1. Harper said he was “a bit in shock” when he heard the result.

“I was pretty excited, like I honestly had no idea who was going to win, because they were pretty high level people I was up against,” he said.

“Every idea there was so different, and that’s why I feel like it was so hard to judge them and compare them, because I think all the ideas there were meeting a need that needed to be met somewhere by somebody, and they were all quite important in their own respect,” he said.

Precycle developed processing technologies to transform non-recyclable waste materials into new, certifiable construction materials.

Harper said domestic waste made up only 15% of what went to landfills and the rest came from industry and from business.

“So I think that’s the perfect opportunity for someone like Precycle to come in and help them raise the value of their waste so that they can tell a better story,” he said.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Precycle aims to develop processing technologies to transform non-recyclable waste materials into new, certifiable construction materials.

Harper thought the process of Innovate was “pretty cool”, saying “being with other entrepreneurs, you kind of validate each other, and you can help each other build upon on ideas”.

“And having people come up to me and being like, this is awesome, this is exactly what the world needs, and then winning, it really is just like, we really must be doing something pretty important,” he said.

Innovate judge Jason Driscole said the quality of the pitches from the entrepreneurs at this year’s Innovate “were outstanding”

“Every team had identified a specific problem and developed clear viable solutions that people would be wiling to pay for”, Driscole said.

Run by Palmerston North based The Factory, more than 1950 teams had applied for Innovate since it was formed in 2011, and the programme had helped create over 80 businesses.

“The power of the programme is its people. Using lean methodology, our entrepreneurs take a journey with us, where we fall in love with a problem, surround ourselves with global experts, connect with industry and hone a business model that tells the story,” said programme director David Craig.