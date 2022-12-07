Students put in the mahi to keep natives thriving in Christchurch's red zone

About 90 Middleton Grange year 10 students spent their annual service day in the red zone in Burwood, releasing plants, mulching and staking, as well as learning a little about what they are contributing to.

The gloves were on and school books left behind as students traded pens for stakes to preserve native plants in Christchurch’s Waikakariki red zone.

Nearly 100 Middleton Grange School students descended on Horseshoe Lake in the Burwood red zone on Wednesday, in conjunction with Christchurch City Council, to tend to thousands of natives planted in the Forever Trees planting event held in July.

Kicking off the mahi at 10am armed with buckets, mallets, pitchforks, bamboo stakes and access to large piles of mulch, the year 10 students split into three groups covering sites around the area. Jobs included hand weeding around the surviving natives, staking them to indicate their position and spreading mulch around the base of the plant to help it retain water.

The sound of weeds being uprooted, students asking “anyone need mulch?” and teens chattering rang around the area, which was once full of houses before being hit by the destructive earthquakes of 2010 and 2011.

Red Zone ranger Hana Walton said of the 5000 saplings planted about five months ago, 60 to 70% had survived in the dry, hard environment.

“Some of them have done alright, some of them not so well.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Middleton Grange students Joseph Surrey and Daniel Guirgis, both 15, work on a mulch pile during their annual service day in the Burwood red zone.

She said much of the terrain wasn’t ideal for planting as there was still old patios and concrete slabs remaining from the properties.

It was “basically like trying to regenerate a mine site”, she said.

Going forward the plan was to get rid of pest species and planting to help create a “full canopy restoration”.

“And that will slowly start helping the soil to be less compacted and start bringing that balance back.”

Middleton Grange year 10 dean, Isaac Stanton said there was a “nice vibe” while students participated in the annual service day.

“We love to serve in our community and this is one of the ways we do it.”

It was great allowing kids to “learn about service and to look outside of themselves”, he said.

KAI SCHWOERER/STUFF Hundreds of volunteers joined The Press and Christchurch City Council to plant 5000 native trees in a single day in the former residential red zone in Burwood, Christchurch.

“Because I think that’s something all people need to learn and there’s something joyous about that, and we can do that in communities.”

As the pace picked up, red zone ranger Sarah Mankelow was scouting for natives to get a helping hand from the working bee.

She said it was important to “put in the hard yards” if people were serious about planting for restoration.

“A lot of people get excited about the planting then they forget about the fact you need to come back and look after these plants, otherwise they’ll get strangled and outcompeted by the grass.”

They needed to be cleared for sunlight and moisture, she said, “and not mown over”.

Identifying the young natives from weeds was often challenging in the overgrown section, but one group of boys reckoned they had mastered the art.

“Usually the plants are taller and straight up”, said Harry Brindley.

While Riley Gort said the natives had leaves, “and there’s quite an obvious stem – they stand out more”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Middleton Grange had 90 year 10 students at the Waikakariki site, putting in the mahi to preserve thousands of natives that were planted earlier in the year.

The group of boys agreed it was “actually fun – not that hard” and “enjoyable”.

One of the more green-fingered students, Evie George, was in her element.

Evie said she had her own vege patch at home and was proud of her growing zucchinis.

“I love gardening, I love being outdoors, and it’s nice doing stuff with your class and the people you’ve known for the whole year.”