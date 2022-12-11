Deadline extended for feedback on proposed Oxford landfill site

Residents fear a proposed landfill near Oxford will bring a spike in heavy traffic, affect conservation land and threaten waterways.

Opponents of a massive landfill proposed for development near a North Canterbury town have won an extension to have their say, gaining a further 13 days to make submissions on the plan.

Woodstock Quarries Ltd has five resource consent applications before the regional council and one with Waimakariri District Council to expand an existing hard rock quarry and construct a landfill on its site at View Hill, about 16km west of Oxford.

Residents fear the landfill will bring a spike in heavy traffic, affect conservation land and pose a threat to waterways.

Submissions were set to close on December 9.

Environment Canterbury and the Waimakariri District Council denied an application to extend submissions on the multiple resource consent applications until February, but approved another extending the submission period until December 22.

Some community members reported being “caught off guar” by the company’s proposal to extend the quarry and develop a 4.1 million cubic metre construction, demolition and hazardous waste landfill on the Trig Rd site.