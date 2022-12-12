74 tonnes of airborne microplastic dropping on Auckland every year, study finds

Microplastics are expected to be in Earth’s atmosphere for years to come. Source: Australian Academy of Science.

Aucklanders are being exposed to high levels of broken-down plastics floating in the air, according to a new study.

Scientists from the University of Auckland have found 74 metric tonnes of microplastics are dropping out of the atmosphere onto the city each year – the equivalent of more than three million plastic bottles falling from the sky.

The study indicated there were large numbers of microplastics in Auckland’s air, of “extremely” small sizes.

That raised concerns about the potential for particles to be inhaled and gathered in the human body.

“Researchers around the world are likely to have dramatically undercounted airborne microplastics,” lead author Dr Joel Rindelaub​, from the University of Auckland’s school of chemical sciences, said.

He said waves breaking in the Hauraki Gulf may have played a key role in Auckland’s problem by transmitting water-borne microplastics into the air.

Rindelaub, along with paper co-authors Professor Kim Dirks, Dr Patricia Cabedo Sanz and associate professor Gordon Miskelly, recorded increased numbers of microplastics after winds from the gulf picked up speed, likely leading to bigger waves and more transmission.

“The production of airborne microplastics from breaking waves could be a key part of the global transport of microplastics,” Rindelaub said.

“It could help explain how some microplastics get into the atmosphere and are carried to remote places, like here in New Zealand.”

Science Media Centre/Supplied Microplastics have been detected in human lungs. (File photo)

Particle sizes changed with wind direction, he said.

“When winds passed over the Auckland city centre, the microplastics downwind were larger, indicating the plastics had gone through less environmental ageing and came from a closer source.”

Almost all the microplastics were too small to be seen by the naked eye, the study found.

Scientists identified the smallest particles by applying a coloured dye that emitted light under certain conditions.

UNIVERSITY OF AUCKLAND/Supplied Dr Joel Rindelaub was part of a University of Auckland study that found 74 tonnes of microplastics were dropping out of the atmosphere onto the region each year.

Nanoplastics, the smallest particles, could potentially enter cells and cross the blood-brain barrier, the scientists said.

They may build up in organs such as the testicles, liver and brain.

“Microplastics have also been detected in human lungs and in the lung tissue of cancer patients, indicating that the inhalation of atmospheric microplastics is an exposure risk to humans,” the paper said.

The study was published in Environmental Science & Technology.