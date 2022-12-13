Trials hope to teach kea to avoid 1080 by giving them a tummy ache

DOC has been trialling the use of two repellents that would teach kea to avoid 1080 drops, by making them temporarily sick or by providing smell and taste cues. (File photo)

Making kea sick for a short time may save their lives in the long run, researchers exploring ways to prevent the endangered bird from eating 1080 hope.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) and agriculture disease management company OSPRI are investigating whether two repellents – anthraquinone, which makes the birds feel temporarily sick, or the minty flavoured d-pulegone – added to non-toxic baits will teach the curious birds to avoid 1080 drops.

While the latest round of trials were completed in November, the results won’t be known for several months, with hundreds of hours of video footage still to be analysed.

About 100 Arthur’s Pass kea were tracked by radio transmitter over six months , and their interactions with the bait pellets were filmed by mounted video cameras.

Previous trials used animal carcasses to attract the kea, but this study used audio lures – kea calls – to bring the birds to 25 “aversion training” sites.

The radio-tagged kea will be monitored over the next year to see what impact the predator control measures have had on their survival.

The native parrots, found only in the Southern Alps, are thought to number between 3000 and 7000 birds.

Supplied/Stuff A Department of Conservation/OSPRI kea repellent ‘aversion training’ site, showing the green non-toxic bait with anthraquinone - a repellent that makes the birds temporarily ill - that’s hoped to train the birds to avoid 1080.

Predators such as stoats and feral cats are the major cause of kea decline – and wiped out 40% of kea that were monitored in a 2021 DOC study.

Rats and possums are known to raid kea nests, while human impacts such as being hit by cars and lead poisoning also threaten the species’ survival.

DOC landscapes manager Peter Morton said predator control was crucial for stopping the decline of kea populations, but 1080 also posed a risk, particularly in areas where the birds had learnt to scavenge from people.

Morton said the decision was made to trial the repellents around Arthur’s Pass where kea were at a higher risk of eating 1080 bait because they had become accustomed interacting with people and scavenging novel food.

Alden Williams/Stuff Arthur’s Pass kea are particularly prone to poisoning by pest control drops as they accustomed to scavenging from humans, DOC landscapes manager Peter Morton says. (File photo)

“Sadly, our monitoring found that seven kea died from 1080 toxin following the OSPRI Otira/Taipo operation in September and four kea died after the DOC Arthur’s Pass west operation in October,” Morton said.

DOC maintains kea deaths from 1080 operations are outweighed by the benefit to native wildlife.

“It’s upsetting and disappointing to lose kea, however, we know the kea population in this area will benefit significantly from reduced predation by stoats over the next two years, as will great spotted kiwi and other native species.”

Since 2008, 284 kea have been monitored through 27 predator control operations using 1080, with 36 deaths recorded across 10 of these operations.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Lead poisoning, being hit by cars, and predators are having a devastating impact on kea populations. (File photo)

Kea appear to be at lower risk at sites with repeated 1080 operations, compared to first time predator control operations.

Anthraquinone trials had “shown promise”, but required further research on the repellent’s effectiveness when used without animal carcasses, before being adopted more generally, Morton said.

A 2019 report describes anthraquinone as causing “mild gut discomfort, leading to gagging behaviour, and sometimes vomiting,” while d-pulegone, a primary repellent, provides taste and smell cues.

If aversion training repellent methods were proven to reduce the risk to kea, they would be added to DOC’s Code of Practice for use of 1080 in kea habitat, Morton said.