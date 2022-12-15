We’ve been cleaning oceans for 20 years, and I wish we could all be made redundant

Hayden Smith, founder of Sea Cleaners celebrates 20 years of Sea Cleaners, while also highlighting how much more work still needs to be done.

The first Sea Cleaners voyage set sail twenty years ago, on December 6, 2002. Twenty years on, we're still on the same mission, and as much as I would love to hang up my captain's hat and say "job done," we're still pulling rubbish out of the ocean every day, and we're likely to still be doing it for many lifetimes.

It had been a long journey to that day in December 2002. I first had the idea for Sea Cleaners while out kayaking on the Waitemata Harbour, underneath the Auckland harbour bridge. I was surrounded by rubbish floating in the convergence zones in our sea - car tyres, chip wrappers, shopping bags, you name it. That mass of waste in the harbour, used to be jokingly referred to as the 'Waiheke Raft,' because it felt like you could just about walk across the Hauraki Gulf on it.

I was struck by the volume of waste that surrounded me, but was completely unaware at the time of the enormity of the problem, and the need for a dedicated effort to clean our oceans of marine litter. The sea is meant to be enjoyed, it's a crucial habitat for all wildlife, and it's critically important to the health of our environment. And yet, for decades, we've been letting rubbish flow through our stormwater system, waterways and into the sea, without doing anything about it.

No one was going to address the problem, so I figured it may as well be me. I walked into the many Auckland Council offices across the region, where I met with plenty of people who agreed that something should be done about the rubbish polluting our oceans, but they couldn't help me. It was an answer I got everywhere I went – love the idea, but not my department.

Overcome with frustration, eventually I walked up the home driveway of Sir Bob Harvey, who was the Mayor of Waitakere City at the time. I handed him the business plan for what would become Sea Cleaners, which I had built up over all of those enlightening conversations at council. With Bob's support, we got buy-in from all the Mayors of the region, and their councils, a boat from the Ports and financial support from Watercare, to make a start on cleaning up the waste in the oceans around Tāmaki Makaurau.

We set to work on that day in December 2002 and haven't stopped since. Twenty years in, Sea Cleaners has four full-time boats working in Auckland and Northland's seas to retrieve litter and clean the waterways. We have removed over 14 million litres of rubbish from the ocean, and we're adding five and a half shipping containers full to that figure every month.

Those numbers are difficult to grasp, but the difference we've seen is clear to the naked eye. That 'Waiheke Raft' has gone, in no small part due to our team's work collecting rubbish before it can make its way out into the ocean. Pulling rubbish directly from the ocean is the equivalent of the ambulance at the bottom of the cliff – so we focus upstream, and 90% of the rubbish we collect comes from the streets and into our waterways. We have a fully fledged education campaign that reaches over 20,000 primary students every year. Our skippers and crew present at schools across the country, sharing our story and desires for a clean ocean.

We've seen big shifts in people's understanding about rubbish in our oceans. Partners like The Coca-Cola Foundation have come on board to help us put more boats in the water with more full-time staff, and we've expanded our presence around Aotearoa.

The ongoing support of Auckland Council and our corporate and philanthropic partners means that we can continue doing our work consistently. We've even had the opportunity to share our expertise on a global scale, heading to Hawaii with our youth ambassadors on a regular basis to help address and communicate far and wide about the global marine litter problems.

Our new partnership with Future Post means that some of the marine litter we collect is turned into plastic fence posts – helping us both take waste out of the oceans and reduce waste going to landfill. Projects like that will be crucial to ensuring a more sustainable future.

The shift in understanding about ocean health and waste has spread right throughout society. In 2002, a New Zealand without single-use shopping bags was unimaginable, but in 2022 it's the reality and feels completely natural. We're still pulling plastic bags out of the waterways and oceans, but banning them was a great step in the right direction.

We've made a lot of progress, but there is still much to do. That's why — even 20 years in — we still measure every day in bags of rubbish removed from the water – this isn't the kind of problem you can solve overnight with a silver bullet, it takes consistent effort every day. It will require ongoing work from all of us, from governments to companies and individual people, to shift the health of our oceans back towards where they need to be.

The easiest thing that anyone can do to keep contributing to that positive shift is to pick up a piece of rubbish while they're out for a walk and put it in the bin – even just one piece a day would make a difference, and stop that rubbish flowing off the streets into our waterways.

Beyond that, I would encourage everyone to be more conscious of how they consume and dispose of the products they buy everyday. We need everyone to help us build a fence at the top of the cliff by reducing the rubbish they generate, and disposing of their waste properly so that it doesn't end up on the back of one of our boats.

I might never be able to say "job done," but we're seeing real progress towards a healthier ocean for everyone through twenty years of collective effort. When we first set sail, I couldn't have imagined where we would be today. I am grateful to the many people and organisations that have helped us along the way and I can't wait to see where we are in 2042 and beyond.

