Bottom trawlers venturing close to shore 'killing it' for recreational fishers

Canterbury recreational fishers are concerned at fishing trawlers coming increasingly close to shore. This video was taken at Birdlings Flat.

Recreational fisherman Wayne McCarthy was long-lining on the beach near Ashburton when a commercial fishing boat glided past, snapping his longline as he scrambled to bring it back to shore.

It was the first time he had encountered a trawler so close to his usual fishing spot, between the Rangitata and Hinds rivers.

He thought the vessel was about 500 metres off the beach – he’d accidentally sent his battery powered surf cast line out on a longer timer than expected – and believed trawlers “operating up and down the coast are just creaming the breeding stocks”.

“Obviously this trawler was operating legally, but ethically it’s wrong,” he said.

The December incident comes as concern grows amongst recreational fishers, conservationists and even some commercial fishing groups at trawlers hugging the Canterbury coastline, ruining both habitats and the chance to catch a fish for fun.

It was getting “harder and harder for recreational fishers to come home with something”, McCarthy said.

The practice does not appear to break any laws.

Christchurch recreational fisher Mike Dumble said some trawlers were fishing as little as 100 metres along the coastline from Birdling’s Flat to Timaru.

A surf casting rod might give a 70 to 100m cast, and drone fishing a slightly further reach, but the commercial fishers were “killing it” for recreational fishers, he said.

“And [it’s] not fair on the fish who don’t get a chance to grow.” “It’s pretty disgusting really.”

Supplied/Stuff The Leila Jo trawling at Taumutu, Southbridge, about 45 kilometres southwest of Christchurch. The company, which is not breaking any laws, was contacted for comment.

Increasingly controversial, trawling is responsible for the majority of New Zealand’s annual commercial fishing haul. In 2021, bottom or mid-water (within a metre of the seabed) trawling accounted for almost 250,000 tonnes, or 68% of the total catch according to the Ministry of Primary Industries.

Environment and Conservation Organisations (ECO) chair Barry Weeber said while trawling in shallow water may not destroy benthic structures or coral forests, it was still highly destructive.

“Sure, they’ll probably be towing it at a slower speed than the bigger boats, and because they’re in shallow water they won’t have as much gear in the water, but it has the same sort of impact.

“Most people call it sand and mud, but there are actually things that live in the sand and mud... and species like sponges that live in those soft sediments.

“You get three-dimensional structures formed by a range of invertebrates like mussels and things that live in the mud, and that just gets wiped out by trawling.”

Supplied/Stuff The Leila Jo at Taumutu near Southbridge in mid-December 2022. The company, which is not breaking any laws, was contacted for comment.

Over the years, huge parts of the coastline – particularly around Banks Peninsula – had been heavily trawled, he said.

Conservation groups had long argued bigger populations of fish in the water would “make them easier to catch, lower cost, with less fuel burnt and less greenhouse gas emissions”.

Because elephant fish came inshore to pup, coastal areas were highly significant for the fishery. As sharks, they produced eggs in small numbers compared to fin fish, he said.

Weeber and Green Party Oceans and Fisheries spokesperson Eugenie Sage said the Ministry of Primary Industries had failed to identify significant habitat areas for different species, including spawning and nursery areas.

“That’s been in the legislation for 25 years, and MPI have failed to implement those provisions,” Weeber said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The majority of New Zealand’s commercial fishing haul is obtained via trawling. pictured is a Greenpeace protest in July in Nelson.

A discussion paper released this year focused more on what was important for the fishing industry, rather than healthy fisheries, Sage said.

“What they’ve proposed is very weak, and in fact misinterprets their legislation,” Weeber said.

The Greens lobbied the Government last year to take action on bottom trawling with an open letter to environment minister David Parker accompanied by a Parliamentary petition.

“Aotearoa lags well behind other countries with less than 1% of our oceans protected,” Sage said.

Supplied A drone image of the Leila Jo at Taumutu in mid-December. The company, which is not breaking any laws, was contacted for comment.

Timaru Fishing Co-op president Nathan Hines said Timaru and Lyttleton vessels had a “gentleman’s agreement” not to fish within one nautical mile (1.8 kilometres) of the shore since elephant fish were first “fished down” about 20 years ago.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem to be very well adhered to this year. They used to do it more in the dark and out of view.”

Hines said commercial trawlers venturing so close to shore “is not illegal, but it’s not morally correct”. “That’s our breeding ground in there. We do really want to ensure we’ve got a good fishery.”

He said the trawlers were predominantly targetting elephant fish, but there was a rig fishery in the same vicinity.

Forest and Bird’s 2017 Best Fish Guide rated elephant fish in the ‘worst choice; don’t eat’ category.

The Ministry’s 2022 Fisheries Assessment Plenary Stock Assessment and Status says mature elephant fish migrate to shallow inshore waters in spring to mate, laying eggs on sand or mud bottoms, often in very shallow areas.

“The period of incubation is at least five to eight months ... After egg-laying the adults are thought to disperse and are difficult to catch; however, juveniles remain in shallow waters for up to 3 years.

“During this time juveniles are vulnerable to incidental trawl capture but are of little commercial value,” the assessment says.

Hines hoped to see the fishery better protected in the future, and said there was a move to formalise the one nautical mile voluntary arrangement.

Elephant fish are closely related to sharks, and so only lay a few eggs at a time. They are found primarily along the South Island coast. (File photo).

MPI director of fisheries compliance Niamh Murphy said Fisheries New Zealand were aware “a trawler was operating close inshore inside a fishing industry agreed voluntary closed area” and had contacted the vessel operator.

She was unable to say whether trawling within one nautical mile of the Canterbury coast breached any rules, saying it would vary based on “different regulations depending on the area and type of fishing method such as set netting, trawling, and potting”.

Fisheries NZ were “discussing further with industry to determine if the industry voluntary agreement needs to be strengthened or extended,” but would not identify the trawler “for privacy reasons” as there was “no evidence the vessel has operated illegally”.

Pegasus Bay Gamefishing Club Canterbury representative Peter van Eekelen said Fisheries NZ favoured industry concerns over recreational fishers, even as commercial fishing methods resulted in “indiscriminate destruction of fish stock”.

“For someone [who] needs to put food on the table, it’s worth everything.”

van Eekelen had little faith in voluntary agreements and said a similar agreement not to fish offshore reefs had not been adhered to.

McCarthy said he was lucky to get his $3500 kontiki back with relatively little damage and hoped to get it back in the water.