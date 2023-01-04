Ecological restoration in Lyttelton creating a 'hum in the harbour'

Ine Schils weed natives planted in the 1A2B block above Rāpaki. Her work is possible due to Covid-relief money provided by the Department of Conservation.

Plans to create a network of regenerating native bush in reserves across the hillside overlooking Lyttelton harbour have been boosted by more than $4 million in Government funding.

The reserves stretch from Cass Bay to Living Springs and include Rāpaki​ lands above Ngāti Wheke marae,​ various Christchurch City Council reserves,​ some red zone land parcels recently transferred to council from Linz, the Summit Road Society's Ohinetahi Bush Reserve,​ and the 420 hectares of Living Springs.

The $4.5m Department of Conservation (DOC) Jobs for Nature fund is Covid relief money primarily designed to teach people outdoor and conservation skills, but also to accomplish some major green goals along the way.

The money runs out after three years, so there’s a deadline to get the work done.

Conservation Volunteers NZ Taukahara is the valley, lower right, mostly covered by native bush. It is a seed source for other native planting projects in the harbour.

The DOC cash employs about 20 people in the Lyttelton Harbour-Whakaraupō programme ​ half working above Rāpaki and the other half at Living Springs. They also help out at eight supplementary sites from time to time, including Steadfast Reserve above Cass Bay.

They also collaborate with other Jobs for Nature projects being run by council in the Port Hills and another at Orton Bradley.

The Rāpaki and Living Springs schemes are managed by Conservation Volunteers NZ. The Press went along to see what’s been accomplished so far.

There are two iwi blocks above Rāpaki. One is the little known remnant bush, Taukahara.​ It’s about 100 hectares and an important eco-seed source, but also includes loads of mammalian pests. It has almost 700 owners.

Will Harvie/Stuff Henare Nathan weeds a riparian margin at Living Springs. Until a few years ago, this stream cut through open paddock.

The second block, known as 1A2B,​ is low-production exotic grassland with some gorse. It has almost 800 owners spread over about 175ha.

As generations passed, ownership was divided among children and then again and then again, says programme manager John Kottier from his base at Rāpaki.

Consensus isn’t always possible among such large groups, but there was enough to plant natives along the banks of the streams that plunge down the steep slopes above Rāpaki.

Up to 10,000 were planted in 2022 and another 12,000 will probably be planted in 2023.

“We’re restoring the life force of the streams,” says foreman Dylan Steeples.​

There are small patches of surviving native bush in some of the gullies and those are being extended as well.

They’re also trapping pests. About 1300 in the first year, about 500 of them possums. “If you’re planting natives, you need traps,” says Steeples.

Will Harvie/Stuff “We’re restoring the life force of the streams,” says Dylan Steeples.

One major goal is to slow and stop sediments from flowing into the harbour.

For 150 years, clays have been eroding into Whakaraupō. The original jetties​ at Governors​ Bay were “short” – a few dozen metres, perhaps. By 1913, the main jetty had to be extended to 300m to account for the build up of silt.

“Each part of the ecosystem has a relationship to the other and nothing can be separated,” writes Kottier in statement of principles.

“If we don’t fix the land, the sea won’t heal,” he says.

According to an old saying, it was once possible to walk to Quail Island-Ōtamahua on the backs of sharks. That’s “ridiculous” and not meant to be taken literally, Kottier says.

But it indicates how rich Whakaraupō once was – and can be again.

Conservation Volunteers NZ Workers co-ordinate before setting out traps at Living Springs.

Over at Living Springs, the challenges are similar. Ecological restoration of the children’s camp and event venue started about eight years ago. The recent injection of DOC cash picks up the pace considerably, says conservation co-ordinator Anna Columbus.​

They put over 24,000 natives into the ground, about half along streams and the other on open grasslands and former paddocks. Living Springs experiences lots of land slips and stabilising those lands is a key objective. They’ve also maintained over 10km of trails.

By the end of November, they had placed 379 traps and caught 1158 pests, records show.

One challenge created by the DOC money is succession. If the funding isn’t renewed, then all that trapping will potentially be undone by reinvading pests.

Conservation Volunteers NZ Head of the harbour: Efforts to rewild much of this arc are under way.

As a result, Living Springs been helping neighbours with trapping and building a volunteer network to work trap lines in the future.

It’s a problem all over the country and will have to be addressed somehow.

Rāpaki and Living Springs aren’t the only restoration projects underway in Whakaraupō-Lyttelton Harbour. DOC, the council, the Summit Road Society, Pest-Free Banks Peninsula and many other groups, NGOs and agencies are hard at work on their patches.

The result is a “hum in the harbour”, says Lily Middleton,​ an administrator at Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke.​

“In 100 years, all this is going to be huge,” says Kottier.