How Wairarapa is preparing for sinking shorelines and rising seas

Climate change is literally eating away at some of the spots Kiwis love the most - our beach fronts and coastlines.

Wairarapa’s rugged coastline is one of the fastest sinking parts of the country, doubling the effect of climate change-induced rising sea levels.

Parts of the lower North Island coast were sinking at a rate of more than 7mm a year, which exacerbated the impacts of 3.5mm average annual global sea level rise.

Masterton District has two major settlements on the coast, Castlepoint and Riversdale, and according to data on the New Zealand SeaRise website Castlepoint was sinking 3.77mm a year and Riversdale was dropping by 4.67mm.

The modelling predicts with “medium confidence” that it would lead to about a net one-metre rise in sea level by 2100.

READ MORE:

* Watching the sea level rise - climate change is getting personal

* Dry east coast winter does not bode well for spring growth

* Clean-up continues, as winds drop off and heavy snow eases



Earth sciences professor Timothy Naish​, a lead researcher behind the SeaRise project, said Wairarapa was particularly affected because of its relatively rapid rate of drop.

“If you live at Castlepoint or Riversdale you’ve got some quite substantial land subsidence.

“It effectively means that the time you thought you had before some road may become unusable, or some beach may disappear is much shorter.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Riversdale Beach settlement in Wairarapa looks very similar to how it did 20 years ago, but that won’t last forever.

The Victoria of University of Wellington researcher said though councils had to include this information in their district plans, there wasn’t a detailed roadmap from either central or local government to say how people’s properties would be protected or compensated for.

“The big question that these coastal communities are asking is ‘are we going to get seawalls, or are we going to get moved, and who’s going to pay?’,” Naish said.

“That’s why this information is really important. Insurance companies are looking at it and so is the Government.

“At the moment they’re kind of passing the buck to local councils, saying you guys are going to have to do things to ensure that people aren’t at risk.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Castlepoint in Masterton District is home to one of Wairarapa’s largest coastal communities.

Riversdale resident and president of its community association John Christie​ said there was not a lot individual homeowners could do, but they were thankful that they were not yet seeing the effects of rising seas.

“I live right on the waterfront, and I’m aware of it, but I’m not actually sure what I can do about it.

“I don’t know what I can do as an individual, except being as green as I can be.”

He was circumspect about the long term prospects.

“I’ve had a house here for 25 years, and it’s [sea level] not changed one iota. What the hell happens in 2100? Well I’m not going to be here, so I don’t spend my time worrying about it.

“People don’t seem to be overly concerned about it at the moment. Beach front properties are still going for record prices,” Christie said.

Masterton District Council chief executive David Hopman​ said information provided by NZ SeaRise would lead to a shorter timeframe than previously anticipated in long-term climate change planning.

He said the findings would be incorporated in the Wairarapa Combined District Plan, which was currently under review.

supplied Riversdale Beach Community Association president John Christie said there is not much residents can do about sea level rise, but they haven't noticed the effects yet.

“The effects of climate change and management of significant risks from natural hazards, including risk of coastal erosion from sea level rise, must be addressed as part of the review.”

Wairarapa’s two other districts to the south, Carterton and South Wairarapa, were also affected.

The southeastern-most tip of the North Island near Cape Palliser was sinking at a rate of about 7mm per year.

At the bottom of the Wairarapa Valley in the settlement of Lake Ferry, the ground was sinking at 4.32 mm per year.

The southern coast road to Cape Palliser was a significant piece of infrastructure that had been battered by the sea for years and needed millions of dollars worth of remediation.

supplied South Wairarapa’s Cape Palliser Rd is constantly being hit by erosion. Several houses have fallen into the sea in recent years.

Carterton District had a 30km stretch of coastline but very low coastal population.

The settlement of Flat Point was sinking at a rate of 6.79 mm per year, which would almost triple the relative sea level rise.

A $13 million Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington study announced in September hoped to predict and better understand the impacts of rising sea levels on coastal communities in Aotearoa.

Naish said it was important that all parties acted now while there was time to make changes to protect against the impacts of climate change.

“Unlike an earthquake which happens overnight which causes huge damage and insurance companies and governments are hit overnight with massive costs, this is a slow moving earthquake which is going to take decades.

supplied New Zealand SeaRise data shows the sea level at Riversdale Beach will likely be a metre higher by the year 2100.

“If we act now, we have time.”

Last year Stuff published Sinking Cities, which took a look at the impacts of rising sea levels around the country.

“We have to adapt to the sort of numbers that we are talking about on our website ... either to protect key infrastructure or move them away. You’ve got to start that planning now,” Naish said.