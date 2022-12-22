Palmerston North seeks consent for NZ's best wastewater treatment

Palmerston North’s Nature Calls $500 million wastewater management upgrade has reached a milestone, with the city council lodging a discharge consent application with Horizons Regional Council.

The application, filed this week, represents some four years of technical work and consultation in developing a proposal for how the city will manage, treat and dispose of its wastewater for the next 35 years.

The plan is to add nitrogen removal and micro-filtration processes that will produce wastewater of the highest standard of any plant in New Zealand, just two steps away from being restored to drinking water quality.

Mayor Grant Smith said the treated liquid should be called “resource water” rather than wastewater.

The proposal is to continue discharging the treated wastewater to the Manawatū River when flows are high.

But when the river is below half of its median flow, 75% of the discharge will go to land, with 25% still going into the river.

There would be a new discharge point about 4km downstream of the Totara Rd treatment plant, near Walkers Rd.

The exact location was still being refined, but the general area provided points where the river flowed deep and fast, which would enable better, quicker mixing of the discharge.

The other key part of the plan would be to discharge to land when the river was at low flows, typically in summer when it would be particularly useful for irrigation.

It would require between 500 and 1200 hectares, making it the largest land discharge area in New Zealand.

The council was applying for a “global consent” for the discharge, demonstrating that there were suitable soil types within the area to the west of the urban area which could be used.

It would follow up with a subsequent land use consent application some time in 2023.

The council was in discussion with two landowners about pilot sites for further investigation.

Smith said the treated water could be used on farms, for watering crops, and could be used on the city’s parks and reserves.

“As part of our consent application, we’ve also made a commitment to have an adaptive management strategy, which will look at how we could reduce the amount of wastewater/resource water entering our plant.”

The city council is having to persevere with the consent applications despite the fact it is unlikely to be able to borrow enough money to do the work, and that the Three Waters reforms were expected to kick in with a new regional entity taking over the project.

It was a condition of its current consent that it had to continue with planning.

Council chief infrastructure officer Sarah Sinclair said lodging the consent application was in many ways just the start of the process.

Work still to be developed included negotiating access to land, further river monitoring and analysis, continuing to work with partners including iwi, further understanding of social and economic impacts, and archaeological assessments.

The council also expected Horizons might ask for further information and detail to be provided to support the application.

The city council’s last meeting of 2022 approved bringing forward $2.7m of a capital budget set aside to progress the Nature Calls project to pay for the work that needed to continue.

It has a $25.7m budget for the work needed before construction could begin.

Sinclair said it could take three to five years to get through the consent process for such a large infrastructure project, and several more years to build.

The council was seeking a five-year continuation of its current consent to discharge to the river beyond 2028.