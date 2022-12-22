Nelson wastewater duplicate project may be accelerated

The Bell Island Wastewater Treatment Plant with part of the Waimea Inlet and Richmond in the background.

Funding may be brought forward to speed up the installation of duplicate wastewater rising mains in the Nelson-Richmond area as a pump station struggles in stormy weather.

There have been several overflows into the Waimea estuary due to insufficient capacity at the Beach Rd pump station in Richmond, according to a Tasman District Council staff report.

Nelson Regional Sewerage Business Unit general manager Nathan Clarke said there was not enough capacity at the pump station during storm events.

However, other factors were also putting stress on the network including high growth in the area, older pipework being more prone to leaks and allowing storm water infiltration, some people connecting downpipes to sewers instead of the storm water system and some overflow pipes from swimming pools being connected to the sewerage system.

A multi-year project under way since about 2020 to provide duplicate mains around the system would not only increase capacity but also make it easier to maintain the assets as one could be closed while work was carried out on its duplicate, Clarke said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tasman District Council Richmond ward councillor Kit Maling says the reuse of treated wastewater is a matter the Nelson Regional Sewerage Business Unit is “working on strongly”.

“Each one can take dry-weather loads.”

Due to be completed in 11 sections, the last of the upgrade work was to be spread over two financial years, with $5.1 million earmarked for 2022-23 followed by just over $4.6m in 2023-24.

However, that $4.6m might be brought forward to complete the project early. Good progress suggested all the work could be done by the end of the 2023 calendar year, Clarke said.

Infiltration of the sewerage system during rainfall and storm surge events has long been raised as an issue, particularly by the Tasman District Council.

The Nelson Regional Sewerage Business Unit is a joint committee of the Tasman district and Nelson city councils. It oversees the Nelson Regional Sewerage Scheme, which is owned equally by the two councils.

Domestic wastewater from Nelson City, Stoke, Tāhunanui, Māpua, Richmond, Wakefield and Brightwater along with its Waimea Basin surrounds as well as industrial wastewater from Alliance Nelson and Nelson Pine Industries is treated at the Bell Island Wastewater Treatment Plant under that scheme.

Clarke said about 4km of pipe was to be installed or rehabilitated as part of the duplication project.

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff The causeway over the Waimea estuary, which connects Best Island and Bell Island.

Alongside the new rising mains, smaller pipes were also being installed for “reuse water”.

A resource consent application had been lodged for the reuse of treated wastewater on the Greenacres Golf Club course and another for the installation of a pipe from the Bell Island plant to the golf course on neighbouring Best Island.

All treated “biosolids” from the Bell Island plant were already reused as fertiliser and applied to council plantation forestry land on nearby Moturoa/Rabbit Island.

Clarke said the application of the biosolids meant the trees grew about 25% to 30% faster than they would otherwise.

“It’s one of the best systems in New Zealand.”

The installation of the smaller pipes for reuse water alongside the new mains would enable the treated wastewater to be used in the future at sites such as Saxton Field.

Richmond ward councillor Kit Maling, who sits on the joint committee said the reuse of treated wastewater was a focus.

“The reuse of wastewater in the future is something that we're working on strongly but there's a ways to go yet,” Maling said. “We'll get all this work done and now the Government's going to take it [under the three waters reform].”