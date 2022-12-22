Litter plagues one of New Zealand's remotest coastlines

Items found in a Ghost Fishing NZ and Sustainable Coastlines harbour clean up near Frank Kitts Park in Wellington in 2019.

One of New Zealand's most remote and wild coastlines, bordering our most significant national parks, is also the site of some of the worst litter pollution in the country.

Sustainable Coastlines co-ordinates and collects data from beach litter surveys completed by volunteers over the past four years on 100m stretches of coastline.

The surveys have found Fiordland had more than six times the national average density of rubbish by weight.

Ben Knight, the charity’s litter intelligence programme manager, said the surveys helped expose some mysteries, particularly why Fiordland had a higher litter density than the rest of the West Coast.

Items commonly found there included fishing gear, ropes and buoys, but also items more commonly associated with urban sites such as plastic bottles and lids.

New Zealand’s average litter density by weight was 5kg of rubbish found per 1000m² of beach.

In Fiordland it was 32kg.

Knight said the density by item count was lower than elsewhere at 131 items found per 1000m² of beach, compared to a national average of 314 items.

Nikki Macdonald/Stuff Sustainable Coastlines Ben Knight says gather data on the amount and density of litter around New Zealand’s coastline is essential for lobbying for change.

However, because the items were typically much larger the density of rubbish by weight was among the highest measured, with 274kg of litter removed from a stretch of beach across 24 surveys over two years.

He said throughout New Zealand volunteers had picked up 404,733 items weighing more than 10 tonnes in four years.

The rubbish is sorted, counted and weighed and uploaded to the litter intelligence website.

Knight said collecting data was essential to fix the problem.

Will Harvie/Stuff Plastic pellets found around a Christchurch estuary, the raw ingredients of plastic products. New Zealand’s beaches and coastlines are littered with rubbish that has washed up.

“We knew if we don’t collect data on the problem it’s hard to fix it, so we approached the Ministry for the Environment. After several years of discussions we got funding to establish the litter intelligence programme in 2018,” he said.

The surveys found Petone beach in Wellington harbour had one of the highest ever densities of litter, when back in July 7621 items were found per 1000m² of beach.

However, the beach with the highest density over the four years was the Paremata bridge in Porirua harbour. It is monitored by the Friends of Mana Island group, which found 7030 items per 1000m² of beach.

Knight said some of the changes seen over the last four years included a fall in the number of cigarette butts found and an increase in vaping equipment.

A watershed moment for the team was the Government announcement in June last year that single-use plastics such as plates, bags, cotton buds, drinking straws, fruit labels and some polystyrene products will be phased out in three stages between late 2022 and July 2025.

Knight said he hoped the data collected could bring about similar decisions, as well as encouraging individuals and industries to be more responsible with and reduce their waste.

DOC/supplied DOC rangers Don Neale and Seb Doak tallying litter found on a West Coast survey

The surveys were done in 19,300 volunteer hours with 1563 surveys completed in 421 sites totalling about 30km of coastline.

The most common items found over the four years of surveying were unidentified hard plastic fragments, of which there were 107,301, followed by 27,354 food wrappers. Only items bigger than 5mm were included.

In four years the volunteers have found 17,812 ropes, 17,746 bottle tops, 15,141 cigarette butts and 4564 straws.

The surveys also revealed how far rubbish can travel, Knight said.

Supplied Last year volunteers picked up a South Australian fishing tag on Kāpiti Island north of Wellington.

Last year volunteers picked up a South Australian fishing tag on Kāpiti Island north of Wellington, while mussel buoys from Tasman Bay regularly showed up in Wellington.

West Coast DOC ranger Don Neale said the beach litter surveys began on the West Coast in 2019 after a storm washed a disused landfill into the Fox River and 135 tonnes of rubbish were strewn across 1269 hectares of the Fox River bed and 64km of coastline.

He said rubbish had been washing up on beaches for some time afterwards.

“We found a lot of butter sachets – those things were a good indicator they came from Fox River dump, which was full of that stuff.

“There is not so much now, it’s all either been cleaned up or washed further afield,” he said.

“A lot of people do beach clean-ups and that’s great that people are doing that and getting involved.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Scientists, conservationists and two journalists from Stuff spent two weeks collecting six tonnes of rubbish from Henderson Island in the Pitcairn archipelago (video first published in 2019)

“We can keep doing that forever, but the litter intelligence programme is a more scientific approach to get data that can be fed into national and local decisions on what we do about it,” he said.

Items found at the two last surveys in Barrytown and Punakaiki included plastic bale wrapping from farms which had probably been washed down rivers during recent storms, and whitebait stands and gear which had been left behind after the season, Neale said.

The survey which found the highest density of litter on the West Coast was in Hokitika, when St Mary’s School volunteers picked up 508 items per 1000m² of beach in August 2020.