Mataura residents warned to be prepared to evacuate homes at short notice after section of stop bank at risk of erosion in flood

The Mataura paper mill in February 2020 while the Mataura River was in flood. A State of Emergency was declared because of the flooding. At the time the paper mill was storing ouvea premix. [File photo]

Environment Southland is warning Mataura residents to be prepared to evacuate their homes at short notice after engineers have raised concerns about section of stop bank at risk of erosion in flood.

The regional council was immediately procuring 27,000 tonne of rock for a permanent solution after a geophysical report found high river flows could create erosion leading to failure of the stop bank and flooding of the township on the true left bank– upstream of the old Mataura paper mill.

The report was commission in September following on-site observations by specialist engineers who had concerns about the condition of stop banks on the Mataura River as a result of the 2020 flood event.

A state of emergency was declared in Feburary 2020 and 2400 Gore residents close to the river and a further 1500-plus were evacuated from Mataura after fears the flood banks could burst and the township could flood.

The flood ramped up the council’s eagerness to get the ouvea premix, stored in the old paper mill in Mataura next to the Mataura River, out of the town as quickly as possible.

READ MORE:

* KiwiRail and Environment Southland discuss raising height of Gore's railway bridge

* More toxic algae found in the Mataura River

* Environment Southland applies for global gravel consent on rivers



HIGH COUNTRY HELICOPTERS Mataura River, during floods in February, 2020. [File video]

It’s a highly toxic substance if it becomes wet and while many Mataura homes were flooded, a major disaster was narrowly escaped as it remained dry. It has since been removed.

While the geophysical report has found that there is no obvious structural damage to the stop banks, river engineers have raised concerns about a 600m section along the Mataura township at risk of erosion.

The report has been reviewed by a technical advisory group of experienced river engineers, who also raised concerns about erosion risks to the riverbank in the Mataura township.

Environment Southland general manager integrated catchment management Paul Hulse said the council was immediately procuring 27,000 tonne of rock for a permanent solution for the Mataura township and the work will begin as soon as possible in the new year. In the meantime, an active monitoring programme has been put in place.

High Country Helicopters Some areas of Mataura were affected by flooding in 2020. Residents have been told they may have to be evacuated again during a flood because of issues with stop banks on the river.

“Engineers are monitoring the stop banks weekly, and will move to daily monitoring if river levels and weather forecasts change.

“It is reassuring to know that the stop banks are sound, but our immediate concern is the risk of erosion. Our message to the Mataura community is the same as it has been since we first identified a potential issue, earlier this year: ‘Be prepared to evacuate your homes at lower river flows than you might have in the past, and at short notice’.”

Kavinda Herath / Stuff Mataura resident Pat Cown's house was flooded in February 2020. [File photo].

Emergency Management Southland would make any decisions about when and if to evacuate and will lead any evacuation. Each situation will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, as it is not possible to predict conditions for every situation.

River levels are monitored 24/7 by the Environment Southland hydrology team who notify Emergency Management Southland of rising river levels/flows.

The council says “all Mataura residents on both sides of the river should be prepared to evacuate”.

“Residents are advised to have a plan, gather supplies and to get connected online (go to cdsouthland.nz). Being prepared will help to make any evacuation easier and less stressful.”

On Tuesday morning, the council delivered supporting information to letterboxes in the Mataura community on the left bank, and will be hosting community drop-in sessions in February to discuss the issue and solutions.