Christchurch's buses 20% emission-free after new electric vehicles join fleet

Environment Canterbury plans to have a fully zero-emission fleet of urban buses by 2035.

Christchurch’s bus fleet is now 20% emission-free after the delivery of more than a dozen new electric buses.

Sixteen buses were driven down to the city from Auckland, to join 28 electric vehicles that have been added to the fleet over the last two years.

Environment Canterbury, which runs the city’s bus network, plans to have a fully zero-emission fleet by 2035 at the latest.

Chairperson Peter Scott said the electric fleet will reduce Metro’s carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by an estimated 18% in 2023, which he said was a “win for air quality”.

“Customers have loved telling us how much they enjoy riding on our new electric buses, finding them a smoother, quieter, more comfortable ride.

“We’ve heard from many cyclists and pedestrians as well, who enjoy the cleaner air when passing by one of these buses.”

The buses will all join the Go Bus fleet in Christchurch.

Go Bus chief executive Calum Haslop said the fleet’s mammoth 1000km road trip from the North Island was the ideal opportunity to demonstrate the vehicle’s capabilities.

Go Bus chief executive Calum Haslop fully endorses ECan's aim of zero-emission electric buses.

“These electric buses can do around 400km between charges, so the 1000km drive from Auckland took them two days,” Haslop said.

“Our buses typically travel 300km a day on Metro’s network, so it’s clear that they are more than capable of completing a full day’s work.”

The remainder of the electric urban fleet will be gradually replaced in the coming years.

Christchurch – where 76% of people commute by car – has the highest vehicle emissions-related death rate of anywhere in the country and transport makes up around 54% of the city’s total greenhouse gas emissions.