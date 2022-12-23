Favourite summer swimming spots off-limits over poor quality

Corsair Bay is a popular spot for swimmers and recreational water lovers, but it is off-limits this Christmas because of bacteria in the water.

Some of Christchurch’s favourite swimming spots will be off-limits this Christmas – and most of the summer – because of the poor state of the water.

As Kiwis wind down for the holidays, many will be looking forward to long days of swinging off ropes to splash into water holes and take a dip in the shallows.

But in some spots those traditional summer pastimes are under threat because the water is unsafe.

Corsair Bay in Whakaraupō-Lyttelton Harbour – usually one of Christchurch’s busiest family beaches – is unsuitable for swimming because of potentially harmful bacteria in the water, a long-term problem which means it is a no-go for the summer.

Environment Canterbury surface water science team leader Shirley Hayward said they didn’t “fully understand” why the site was so poor, “but rainfall events are likely contributors to elevated faecal indicator bacteria (enterococci) at this site and others in the harbour”.

Nearby Rāpaki Bay is similarly off-limits, as are Diamond Harbour and Purau beach in the harbour.

Further afield, parts of the Ashley River in North Canterbury are deemed too dangerous to swim, as are The Willows at Thompsons Rd on the Waimakariri River.

supplied/Stuff As of December 22, Lawa data indicates a number of areas around are unsuitable for swimming because of poor water quality.

More than 100 popular swimming and recreation spots in Canterbury are monitored weekly between November and March to check for bacteria, including E. coli and enterococci, as well as potentially toxic algae, cyanobacteria, that might be harmful.

But Hayward said the majority of areas were still safe for a dip.

Information on water quality is collated by Land Air Water Aotearoa (Lawa), which indicates water quality on its website with green, red and orange dots – green is suitable for swimming, orange is caution advised and red is unsuitable for a dip.

Of 57 freshwater and 46 coastal sites, 76% of freshwater sites and 83% of coastal sites were graded as being generally suitable for contact recreation.

“The sites that are graded poor and very poor (red on Lawa) are not recommended for swimming because there is an elevated risk of getting sick,” Hayward said.

“We will continue to monitor those sites.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Environment Canterbury monitors water in more than 100 swimming and recreation spots each week. A fraction of those spots are deemed unsuitable for swimming.

Some sites there were waning signs warning of the potential dangers, but Hayward said signage was the responsibility of the local city or district council.

Hayward also urge people to avoid swimming during the 48 hours after any rainfall “because of the increased risk of faecal bacteria in our waterways”.

“Even if the water looks clear, it doesn’t always mean the water quality is good to swim.”

Canterbury Open Water Swimmers member Michelle Carroll gets in the water every week of the year, and the only thing that stops her is bad weather – and poor water quality.

“If there’s a warning, we generally don’t get in, or heavy rainfall we leave it 48 hours before the tide will take it all out again,” she said.

Their spot of choice was normally Cass Bay in Lyttelton Harbour, an area that is currently swimmable, according to Lawa data.

During winter when the water temperatures can be below 7C, Carroll and the keen swimmers swim for about a kilometre. But she said during the warmer months, with temperatures in the late teens and twenties, they could swim up to 10km, following the coast from Cass Bay to Magazine Bay and down to Rāpaki Bay.

“There are lots of places to swim to, so if you want distance the harbour’s quite good.

“There’s always lots of people down in Cass Bay ... and Corsair Bay, out on boats and paddleboards. It’s nice to see everybody out in the water doing stuff.”