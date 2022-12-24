New Zealand's only certified hedgehog detection dog hits the beat

One new graduate, the first of his kind in more than a decade, is on the beat this summer – and he will be hoping for a spiky reception in his new job.

A mixed breed, eager-to-please conservation dog has become New Zealand’s only certified hedgehog detection dog after passing his final certification exam in Christchurch.

Dubbed Professor Zachariah Q Wigglebottom for his habit of going into an exuberant body wiggle when he finds his prey – Zach to his friends – the 3-year-old is the first dog in 12 years to gain the qualification as part of the Department of Conservation’s conservation dogs programme.

Zach and handler Adriana Theobald will work in the vast Te Manahuna Aoraki conservation area, an ambitious project encompassing 310,000ha within Te Manahuna/the upper Mackenzie Basin and Aoraki Mount Cook National Park, including mountain ranges, Lake Pūkaki, Lake Tekapo and the area’s rivers.

READ MORE:

* Hedgehogs top major Mackenzie Basin predator cull list

* $5m to tackle predators in vast Mackenzie conservation project

* Every step they take, every move they make - hedgehogs being monitored in Mackenzie Basin

* Multi-million dollar predator control project lasting legacy of conservation pioneers



Hedgehogs, which were introduced to New Zealand in the 1870s to remind British settlers of home, may have a benign image, but are having a devastating impact on native wildlife.

Theobald said she only knew of one other hedgehog dog, who had worked on Rangitoto Island about a decade ago.

She thought species bias and a lack of understanding of the dangers posed by hedgehogs could be why eradication hadn’t been more of a focus.

“The public has a perception of hedgehogs as being cute [so] they haven’t really been targeted.

“But we’re realising now the damage they do, especially in the braided river beds. The Mackenzie Basin is very high in native birds as well as invertebrates like lizards and skinks – hedgehogs’ stomachs are full of those.

Adriana Theobald Zach the DOC-certified hedgehog dog – seen here in front of the Hooker Valley and Aoraki Mount Cook – will patrol the vast Mackenzie Basin seeking to control one of the country’s most destructive pests – the humble hedgehog.

Thebold and Zach will work primarily at night, sometimes being dropped by helicopter into alpine areas for multi-day pest-tracking missions.

Zach will track hedgehogs via scent trail or wind scent, also known as winding, depending on conditions, she said.

He can pick up a scent trail if a hedgehog has wandered past within about three hours, or will put his head up “to catch a scent that could be ages away or 100m away, depending on the strength and direction of the wind”.

Then, putting his nose to the ground and in a movement called quartering, he will go from left to right in smaller and smaller sweeps until he pinpoints the creature.

If he finds a nest, he will indicate and start digging, or bail up an individual hedgehog – barking and looking to Theobald.

Any hedgehogs are then “humanely dispatched”, though they are still working through trials on the most efficient and humane way to accomplish that, she said.

Adriana Theobald Zach will track the scent trail of a hedgehog along the ground, or on the wind, eventually bailing the animal up and indicating to his handler.

Theobald said Zach started his hedgehog hunting career during the project’s trials to discover the most effective way of controlling the pest.

“We trialled three methods – using the dogs, thermal imagery and traps.

“The dogs came out on top. Where there are high densities of hedgehogs, the trap and the dogs were quite even, but when they are low density, the dogs are way ahead of both the other methods,” she said.

Ultimately, there would be a combination of methods used to control the hedgehogs alongside monitoring systems.

Zach made a particularly good candidate to be a conservation dog because of his enthusiasm, connection to Theobald and willingness to please, she said.

“He was going to be part of my pig hunting pack, and came from a line of hunting dogs. But when we would go out hunting, Zach was always by me, looking at me to see what he should do.”

Once she started Zach down the hedgehog tracking route, it took him “a lot less time to work out what I wanted him to do than other dogs might”.

Mark Orton/Stuff Dog handler Adriana Theobald says 3-year old Zach has a particular aptitude for hedgehogs, and an enthusiastic, eager to please nature.

Usually it can take about two years to train a conservation dog, Theobald said, but Zach tapped into his talent “within a month”.

The fine-tuning – making sure he is excited about the work, is species-specific, and learns methods of indicating – took a little longer, with Zach taking 18 months to gain his qualification.

Training dogs to stay focused on hedgehogs can also be a challenge, Theobald said.

“A lot of dogs will go for hedgehogs ... but as soon as they see something more exciting, like a rabbit, they’ll chase off after that.

“When you’re choosing dogs for conservation work with different species, you look at personalities – some are better suited for some species than others.

“Zach had the aptitude for whatever I put him on, because he had the willingness to please me. That’s his reward – he doesn’t get treats or balls, he gets me doing high-pitched excitement and rolling on the ground with him.”

DOC’s conservation dogs programme manager Helen Neale said Te Manahuna Aoraki is home to more threatened species than anywhere else in the country.

“Conservation dogs are a key tool to help quickly detect pests and Adriana and Zach have shown a real aptitude for this work.

“As more parts of New Zealand become predator free by 2050, conservation dogs will be vital in helping to keep those areas that way through surveillance work and detecting incursions early.”

Neale said there was one other hedgehog specific conservation dog in training.

Te Manahuna Aoraki project manager Simone Smits​ said hedgehogs are “super-killers, eating chicks, eggs, lizards, skinks, wētā and other rare insects”.

There were large numbers of hedgehogs in the Mackenzie Basin, with research showing them reaching altitudes of 1937m in the mountains, she said.

“Our monitoring of braided river birds like turiwhatu/banded dotterel has caught hedgehogs on trail cameras eating eggs from nests,” Smits said.

Hedgehogs are loved by many people but are a major pest in New Zealand.

Zach lives with Theobald and her five other dogs – another working dog, two retired working dogs and another two who are on their way to becoming rabbit dogs.

“Conservation dogs are often brought up with their handlers – it makes a difference living with the dog for this kind of work, because you get to know them and their behaviours, you get to learn their slightest body language, you know that pitch of the tail or flick of the head and what it might mean.”

Theobald said the dogs thrive on their work.

“When they go to work, they get a vest, a collar and a muzzle on. A lot of dogs don't like muzzles, but when I pull out a muzzle, all the dogs are so excited to go back to work, vying to get in the truck.

“He [Zach] can be a bit of an emotional dog at home – he’s so attached, very cuddly and affectionate – and he can be a bit of a boofhead, but when you put the gear on him, it’s serious work.”

But she said when Zach clocks off, all his energy is focused on his other great passion – sticks.