The pest trap and the designer betting his house on a better way of protecting NZ from predators

In a small workshop in Taranaki, a father of three has bet his house on developing a new pest trap that will help bring birdsong back to the bush and manufacturing back to his town.

Industrial designer Nick Jones and his company Rewild have developed a pest trap dubbed the “F-Bomb” that could replace tens of thousands of wooden box traps currently deployed to control mustelids, rats and hedgehogs.

Jones’ plastic box contraption is smaller, lighter, safer and simpler to use than existing traps and the Inglewood entrepreneur is betting everything it is a product that can help take the country towards its predator-free goals.

“Put it this way. I don’t have a house any more,” he says in his Inglewood workshop where the plastic moulded traps are assembled.

READ MORE:

* Predator-free New Zealand: Tips for better backyard pest trapping

* Champion rat-catcher keen to share expertise with the neighbourhood

* Predator control, native species protection hard work but 'worth it' for these Hawke's Bay farmers



The idea for the trap came 15 years ago. As part of a research project towards his degree, he looked into pest control and the DOC 250, the trap deployed in their thousands around national parks and DOC managed land.

The traps are heavy, they need a screwdriver to be opened and training to set them safely.

Being made of wood, they also have a relatively short life span. Even back then, Jones recognised they were ripe for redesign.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Nick Jones has developed a new pest trap that is safer, lighter and lasts longer than current models.

But it wasn’t until three years ago that just what shape that redesign might take began to evolve.

Jones had sat down with his business partner to come up with ideas for products they could design and manufacture themselves, rather than putting their energy into products for others.

“I said there was one thing that I had bubbling away for a while. He said if we couldn’t solve that problem, we may as well give up our day job, which was a bit naive, as it turned out.”

Since then, Jones has poured thousands of dollars and thousands of hours into developing the trap. Along the way, he’s had local investors chip in and won a $30,000 TSB Bank competition encouraging local innovation.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jones has bet his house on the idea and is ready to scale up production.

The trap has gone through a number of iterations, redesigns and tweaks to get to where it is now – a device that is intuitive to use and with the ability to be set off up to 5000 times, giving it a potential lifespan measured in years.

The trap has passed the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) guideline for ferrets and is scheduled for NAWAC testing on stoats, ship rats and Norway rats in the coming months.

It has already been deployed by the East Taranaki Environment Trust in the Purangi Forest, at Inglewood’s Everett Park, Pātea, Christchurch and several private properties around the district.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Some of the machinery used to make the traps is 100 years old and was previously used to make toys.

Setting the traps is as simple as pulling back the cover, adding bait and closing the lid again. The spring-loaded trap cannot be activated when the lid is open, making it extremely safe to use.

That safety and ease of use is a key part of the design philosophy, Jones says, as it means there are fewer barriers to people using the traps.

“Theoretically, if you could get that kind of confidence in our product, people see that it’s full and they could clear it out themselves,” he said.

And if that happened, the traps could be active for longer, as they don’t have to wait for a trained user to be reset.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jones’ dog Buddy helps out with morale at the Inglewood workshop.

Jones says it has taken him three years to get the product to the point where he is ready to scale up. This effectively puts him at the starting line, he says.

“It’s the bit where you get into building a business plan and not just a product.”

His Inglewood factory has the capacity to make hundreds a week after being kitted out with machine tools. Some are 100 years old and were once used to make Fun Ho toys.

He got them for a handful of dollars, and acquiring them for next to nothing was one of a number of lucky breaks that has helped him bring the product to market before he ran out of money.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The plastic moulded traps are safe and intuitive to use.

Manufacturing the traps in Inglewood is important to Jones. As well as enabling him to protect his intellectual property, it brings jobs to the town, builds manufacturing expertise and puts money into the community.

“It also means we can be more responsive to our customers. There is no supply chain disruption. We can respond quicker if they are made in New Zealand,” he says.

“This is just another tool in the tool chest. Hopefully a better tool than what is already out there.

“One thing I have learned in conservation; it’s about having lots of different strategies. What works for one animal doesn’t work for another.”