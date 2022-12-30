Dog owners unaware of toxic algae danger in Hutt River

Milan Lukich had no idea that it was dangerous to let his much loved family pet swim in the Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River.

Dog owners are not getting the message about dangerous levels of toxic algae in the Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River.

At the Silverstream Bridge, Milan Lukich​ was horrified to be told that his dog Pandora​ was risking death by swimming in the river.

The Greater Wellington Regional Council uses social media to tell people that dogs should stay out of the river and there is little signage near the river.

“Toxic algae is deadly to dogs and can make people sick. Dogs should be kept on leads away from the water, and children should be supervised,” its social media page warns. “There are detached algal mats on the river’s edge at these sites, making them highly risky for dogs.”

READ MORE:

* Parts of Hutt River off limits as toxic algae reaches red alert levels

* Prime swimming spots in Wairarapa and Kāpiti affected by toxic algae

* Toxic algae is lethal to dogs - and it's in our rivers

* Toxic algae found in Hawke's Bay's Tukituki River

* Toxic algae outbreaks in Kaikōura and Wellington



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Pandora checks out the warning sign. There was no warning sign near the main car park.

Lukich said Pandora came with him from South Africa and was a much loved pet. He is touring around New Zealand and when he spotted the river, he thought it would be safe for Pandora to cool down on a hot day.

He did not spot the two small signs, (one of which had fallen over) advising people to stay out of the river.

“I know the dirty little secret that New Zealand has some of the worst water in the world but I had no idea (that there was algae in the river).”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The one warning sign at Taitā Rock, a popular swimming hole.

Earlier, Callum Rush​ was also surprised to be told of the danger to his pet.

On holiday from Napier, he assumed the river would be safe for Beau.

“I thought it was okay because there was a strong running current.”

Norman Tewara​ from Taitā, who was enjoying a family picnic, said he did not intend to go swimming but had no idea of the toxic algae problem.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Carli Frederickson (right) enjoys walking her three alsatians near the river and is aware of the danger posed by algae.

Carli Frederickson​ arrived with friends with two dogs. She was taking her three alsatians – Bandit, Skye and Khan – for a walk and was aware of the algae.

She was careful about letting her dogs near the water and would go to safer spots when algae levels get too high.

At Taitā Rock, a popular swimming hole, there was only one small sign telling people to stay out of the water. Two Wellington women sunbathing on the river stones, said they were unaware of the presence of toxic algae.

Cyanobacteria – or toxic algae – has been the scourge of the capital's summers in recent years, with significant outbreaks in the Hutt Valley, Wairarapa and Kāpiti.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Te Awa Kairangi/Hutt River looks lovely to swim in on a warm day but the presence of toxic algae makes it deadly for dogs and dangerous for swimmers.

Toxic Facts

Toxic algal blooms occur in rivers and streams and don't cause any problems most of the time. During summer, with higher temperatures and long dry periods, cyanobacteria can form extensive blooms that can be toxic, particularly to dogs if they eat the algal mats.

Toxic algae can form brown, dark green or black mats that grow on rocks in the river bed. Mats can come loose from the riverbed and wash up on the banks or form floating “rafts” in shallow areas.

When exposed, the mats may dry out and turn light brown. The mats produce a strong musty odour. Dogs are attracted to the smell, and may eat any accessible mats that wash up on the river’s edge.

A small amount, the size of a 50 cent piece, can kill a dog.

If you have been in contact with toxic algae and are feeling unwell see your doctor or ring Healthline 0800 611 116. If you think your dog has swallowed toxic algae, take them to the nearest vet immediately. You can check for updates on the LAWA website - lawa.org.nz/swim