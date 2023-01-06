Popular beach deemed too dirty to swim in is currently safe, says local who paid for own water test

Swim coach Dan Abel says people have been "scaremongered" out of swimming at Christchurch's Corsair Bay after water testing results deeming it unsuitable for swimming.

A swim coach says a popular Canterbury beach deemed unsuitable for swimming because of dirty water is in fact safe – and he has a lab result to prove it.

Popular swimming spots Corsair Bay, Rāpaki Bay, Sandy Bay, Diamond Harbour Beach, Purau Beach and Cass Bay in Lyttelton Harbour were last week deemed unsuitable for swimming after tests found high levels of faecal bacteria in the water.

The results have alarmed locals, emptied beaches and disrupted local businesses, with one ice cream and coffee seller in Corsair Bay, near Lyttelton, fearing his business may go under because the beaches are now so empty.

Local swim coach Dan Abel took a sample of water from Corsair Bay on Wednesday and sent it to a private lab at his own expense.

READ MORE:

* Dirty water at summer swimming spots 'embarrassing', say local leaders

* Yet another popular Christchurch beach deemed unsafe for swimming

* Water quality at Wellington beaches gets the all-clear as summer heats up

* Christchurch bay deemed 'unsuitable' for swimming packed on scorcher day



The private test found the water had a faecal bacteria count of less than 10 per 100ml, which would make the water safe for swimming. Anything above 280 per 100ml is considered unsafe to swim in.

The results contradicted a public test on December 29 that found a bacteria count of 1467 per 100ml.

“We’ve got swimmers scaremongered out of here who think there’s 1000 new poos in here, when in fact that’s not the case,” Abel said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Swimming coach Dan Abel, whose business operates out of Corsair Bay, says water samples taken on Wednesday showed the water was safe to swim in.

The weekly public water testing should be conducted more regularly during summer, he said.

“Why haven’t they done more testing?

“We have been swimming there for 40 years and we have no anecdotes of people getting ill from swimming there.”

The poor test results in Lyttelton Harbour last week have been deemed an “embarrassment” by local leaders and disrupted local businesses.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Signs have been erected at Corsair Bay warning people the water is not suitable for swimming.

Hunger and Thirst Mobile Cafe owner Neil Porter fears his business running an ice cream and coffee van in Corsair Bay may go under because of the poor water test results.

He said business had fallen by at least 70% since the beach was deemed unsuitable for swimming on December 29.

Porter had been swimming at Corsair Bay since he was a child and selling coffees there for six summers.

“This could easily close down my business,’’ he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Neil Porter says business at his mobile cafe has fallen by at least 70% since the water at Corsair Bay was deemed unsafe to swim in.

“It is quite emotionally charged for me. This is more than a job to me. I build a relationship with these people and know many regular swimmers by name.”

He backed calls for more regular testing over the summer.

“Just from one test the whole bay is shut down. They should be testing every day to make sure that it is right.

“This has been a knee-jerk reaction. They didn’t think about the ramifications. There has been a shortness of understanding and a shortness of thought.”

Environment Canterbury surface water science team leader Shirley Hayward said Corsair Bay was tested again on Wednesday and Rāpaki will be tested next week.

“We sample most sites weekly but cannot sample on public holidays and weekends because the laboratory is closed.”

She said ECan was investigating the cause of the contamination.

“Heavy rainfall can sometimes cause increased runoff of faecal bacteria into our water.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff People swimming at Corsair Bay on Thursday.

“We recommend people avoid swimming for 48 hours after heavy rain at all swim sites. However, there may be other factors affecting some sites, and we are investigating other potential causes but do not have answers at this stage.”

The water testing system was operated by three agencies, she said.

“It is a joint effort between Environment Canterbury who do the testing and reporting, Te Mana Ora (Community and Public Health) to issue and remove health warnings, and city and district councils to erect signage to inform the public about health risks.”