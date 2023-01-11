Taranaki clinches New Zealand's sunniest region crown for another year

Taranaki has retained its title as sunniest place in the country.

Taranaki is once again the sunniest region in Aotearoa New Zealand, taking out the title for the second year running.

Last year, the region pipped Bay of Plenty for the crown by 30 hours, by nabbing the top spot with 2592 hours of recorded sunshine.

On Wednesday, NIWA released its annual climate summary for 2022, and within it lay the hotly anticipated news of whether Taranaki would retain the title, which it did with 2659 hours, 78 more than its closest rival.

The wider Nelson region, came in second with 2581 while Bay of Plenty recorded 2526 hours of sunshine last year.

READ MORE:

* Plenty of sun ahead for Taranaki as it prepares to say hello to 2023

* Taranaki remains sunniest place in NZ in 2022

* Wellington crowned second-sunniest region this year so far



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Sunflowers are nature's sun-worshippers, as their blooms follow the direction of the sun. Georgia Price, 11, is lucky enough to have 60,000 plants growing in the backyard of her north Taranaki home.

NIWA said further to the final tally, a total of 358.6 hours of sunshine in New Plymouth during the month of January 2022 was an all-time monthly sunshine record for New Zealand.

At the end of November, the region was sitting on 2388 sunshine hours, 53 more than Bay of Plenty, which recorded 2335.

Wider Nelson was, at that stage, in third position, with 2325 hours.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth friends Deb Harding, left, and Pat Pary headed to East End for a post-Christmas dip during a spell of sunny weather in the city. (File photo)

NIWA’s annual climate summary was released on the same day parts of the North Island came in for a hammering thanks to ex-Cyclone Hale, which has resulted in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne in a state of local emergency due to the severe weather.

Taranaki copped some of the remnants too on Wednesday, in the form of wind and heavy rain.

2022 represented the warmest 12 months on record for New Zealand, along with it being an unusually wet year too, with La Nina being one of the primary drivers of the country’s weather patterns, NIWA said.

The highest air temperature was 34.7 degrees Celsius, recorded at Lake Karapiro on January 3, while the lowest, registered at Mt Cook Airport on July 17 was -11.6C.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Rylie Matchett, who works at Sunflower Meadow Taranaki, poses with blooms that really rely on sunny weather.

Of the country’s main centres, NIWA found Tauranga to be the wettest, Auckland the warmest, and Hamilton the sunniest.

Meanwhile, clinching the title of sunniest region again will continue to be harnessed as a way to market Taranaki to the world.

Venture Taranaki/Te Puna Umanga, the region’s economic development agency, has capitalised on the crown to paint the province as a vibrant cultural hotspot, complimented by its natural landscapes.

“Being able to add on New Zealand’s sunniest region has been the perfect way to tie this altogether,” Brylee Flutey, its general manager of destination, previously said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Great weather at the Okato pools in Taranaki in January 2022 saw Felix Rook, 3, enjoying the chance to cool off and have fun. It turned out the month was record-breaking in terms of sunshine. (File photo).

While the final week of 2022 saw the region basking in seven days of sun, 2023 has been mixed on the weather front to date, with rain, wind and cooler temperatures some days.

However, by Friday, the sun is set to make a reappearance in the region’s skies and will stick around all weekend, with temperatures ranging from 19C to 24C around the province.