Twenty royal spoonbills spotted nesting in tree on Christchurch island

A colony of spoonbills have set up camp in a tree in Christchurch's Travis Wetlands.

A stand of willows overhanging a moat amid Christchurch’s last large freshwater wetland has become home to a breeding colony of royal spoonbills.

The colony of about 20 royal spoonbills/kōtuku ngutupapa seems to have made itself at home in one corner of the Travis Wetland Nature Heritage Park, just a stone's throw from a busy roundabout.

The birds – also known as the black-billed spoonbill – were first observed mating at the site near the intersection of Travis and Frosts roads in September 2021, with six to eight chicks successfully fledging, according to Christchurch City Council ranger John Skilton.

South New Brighton resident Nick Jorgenson said he recently spotted a large white bird in flight out of the corner of his eye while driving past the wetlands, and went back to get a closer look.

READ MORE:

* Council urged to rethink use of controversial herbicide near waterways

* Spoonbill visits new man-made wetland in Waikato

* Uncommon bird the royal spoonbill spotted in Lower Hutt

* Supping with spoonbills



He said while he had seen spoonbills in the estuary before, it was generally only one bird at a time, so he was surprised to see close to 20 in the tree.

It was great to see planting and regeneration efforts attracting wildlife to the area, he said,

As a teacher, he had taken groups through Travis Wetlands, which he described as “a bit of a throwback to what Ōtautahi must have looked like once”.

The wetland, once grazed by cattle and slated as the site for Christchurch’s largest housing development, became the epicentre of a community struggle to save the swamp over decades.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff About 20 royal spoonbills have returned to a breeding site at Travis Wetlands.

It now covers 116 hectares of previously farmed and drained natural wetland, and is home to 53 species of birds (of which 30 are native species), including about half of the city’s total pukeko population, and globally endangered species such as the Australian bittern and black stilt.

The royal spoonbill – the only spoonbill species that breeds in New Zealand – has chosen the greater Christchurch area as a favoured breeding spot.

About a third of the national population seems to call Ōtautahi home, with more than 1100 counted in the area during a November and December peak, Christchurch City Council ecologist Andrew Crossland said.

The large, long-legged water bird, with its spiky feather mullet and distinctive spoon shaped bill, is originally Australian – its closest cousin is the ibis – but has been sighted in New Zealand since 1861, and now breeds throughout the country.

The Travis Wetland colony is the seventh breeding location in greater Christchurch, joining two sites in Lake Ellesmere/Te Waihora, as well as sites at Governors Bay, the Kaiapoi wastewater treatment ponds, and a newly discovered colony at the Bromley oxidation ponds.