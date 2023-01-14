Quad bikes, all terrain vehicles cause 'significant damage' to planting sites in Tasman district

Damage caused to plantings in the Tasman district has prompted the council to ask people to consider their impact on the environment when visiting coastal and estuary areas.

Damage found to coastal and estuary planting sites caused by quadbikes has prompted a plea to visitors to the Tasman district to be “mindful” of the biodiversity of the areas.

In a statement, the Tasman District Council said “significant” damage had been discovered recently at a planting site which was part of the council’s Waimea Delta Wetland Enhancement project.

The Waimea Delta damage appeared to have been caused by all terrain vehicles or quad bikes being driven through the plantings.

“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated event,” the council said.

“In recent months we have also seen similar damage occurring to Kuawa sedgeland also located around the enhancement area.”

While the council said that the Waimea Delta damage might have been an accident, or have taken place while people were riding in darkness. However, the damage derailed “the hard work that we and others within the community have put in to rejuvenate the area”.

“As well as creating a thriving wetland, we want to ensure the Waimea Delta is a safe environment for the wildlife making a home there.”

The site was selected by several experts as having huge potential for restoring habitat for marsh birds including the critically endangered matuku (Australasian bittern).

The council said while it appreciated the Inlet area offered opportunities to explore and appreciate the special aspects of the Tasman district’s natural environment, they wanted to remind people to act responsibly when accessing the estuary.

“Please – take care of what's beneath your feet when walking through the vicinity of the enhancement area, refrain from using vehicles and watch for signage indicating vulnerable spots.”

The council said community concerns had also been raised around vehicles operating in proximity to significant shorebird nesting areas, particularly in Golden Bay/ Mohua.