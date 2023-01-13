'Extreme' marine heatwave developing in West Coast and Fiordland

Ocean temperatures along the South Island’s south-western coast are expected to be six degrees higher than normal posing some problems for arine Life in the area. (File photo)

Ocean temperatures along the South Island’s south-western Coast are reaching new records says a MetService oceanographer, with sea surface temperatures six degrees higher than normal, causing an ‘extreme’ marine heatwave.

MetService oceanographer Dr Joao de Souza has been tracking marine heat waves as part of the Moana Project and said he has never seen temperatures reach six degrees above normal before.

“By comparing the current or forecasted temperature to the average of the last 25 years for each location and day of the year, we get a picture of how much warmer than normal the oceans currently are,” he said.

“A six degree anomaly is a whole new level compared to what we have seen before.”

The elevated temperatures will last at least a week, de Souza said.

While swimmers may enjoy the warm water, it can cause problems for marine life.

“Ocean temperatures don’t vary like air temperatures, the ocean takes a long time to heat up and cool down,” he said.

“Observations collected in partnership with the fishing industry show waters in Fiordland have been a lot warmer than usual for the last few days, even at depth.

“This trend will worsen over the coming week. For marine life experiencing 23-degree water off the South Island’s West Coast is very unusual.”

De Souza said marine heatwaves have “persistently" impacted New Zealand coastal waters.

“The ocean has broken all records, the longest marine heatwave, which lasted just over a year in the Bay of Plenty, and now the biggest departure from normal, with 23-degree warm surface waters off Haast,” he said.

“This is similar temperatures to water off Northland, and normally happens at these latitudes.”

Moana Project oceanographer from the University of Otago, Dr Robert Smith said the warm water is likely caused by a mixture of climate change and the ongoing La Nina conditions.

“This is exacerbated by warming in the eastern Tasman Sea, which is currently more than 2 degrees warmer than normal at depths of 100 metres – 400 metres. These warm underlying conditions makes it easier for the surface ocean to tip over into marine heatwave conditions,” Smith said.

Craig Jones, a commercial fishing operator off the West Coast who works with the Moana Project has noticed the effects of warmer waters over the past few years.

“The patterns in fish are changing, the fish are still around but it’s not the same.

“This summer in particular we are seeing snapper and kingfish down our way more than we traditionally have. They seem to be trending south.”