Wildflowers could bloom around Christchurch after successful Hagley Park trial

Graham and Jenny Robinson walk past wildflowers at North Hagley Park. A 1200m² area near Carlton Corner is now home to an array of beautiful flowers that are helping to attract bees by providing a pollen-rich gathering ground.

Success of wildflower trials in Christchurch's Hagley Park and Antigua Boatsheds means they could be expanded into other parts of the city next spring.

In 2021 Christchurch City Council sowed 1200m² near Carlton Corner with wildflowers to attract bumblebees and to leave some areas of the park unmowed.

Hagley Park manager Rupert Bool said he wanted the flowers to go through the complete cycle of seasons to assess how the approach could work in the long-term and in different environments such as shady areas.

Christchurch City Council/Supplied After two years of successful trials that have seen wildflowers blooming in Hagley Park and near the Antigua Boatsheds, the scheme will be expanded to community parks next spring.

“It’s proven very successful, and we now feel confident that we can extend this approach into our community park spaces,” Bool said.

Following its success, the council now wants to spread the trial further and canvas public views on where should be planted next.

“We’re keen to hear from the public which parks they would like to see considered for this approach. We’d really like to include parks in different areas of the city,” said head of community parks, Al Hardy.

"We won’t be planting near waterways or other ecologically sensitive areas, but there may be adjacent strips that are currently grassed or areas that have trees we can look at planting beneath or nearby.”

Christchurch City Council/Supplied The next step of the wildflower trial is planting in community parks around Christchurch.

Wildflowers can bring the benefit of more pollinators such as bees to an area, minimising lawn mowing and “providing change and colour for people to enjoy in areas that can otherwise be a bit bland at times”, said Bool.

“Once flowering has finished in late autumn the plants are mown over and lie dormant over winter ... areas will look a bit bare for a month or two."

Bool said flowers like Californian poppies, borage, alyssum, calendula and cornflower have been well-liked by insects and humans throughout Hagley Park.