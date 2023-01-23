Party poopers: Two penguin escapees wreak havoc in wildlife hospital

A volunteer at the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital discovered two hoiho had escaped from their holding pens and made quite the mess.

A hospital ward was left covered in poop courtesy of two partying penguin chicks.

A volunteer at the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital was stunned to peer into the seabird ward and discover two hoiho (yellow-eyed penguins) had escaped their holding pen on Sunday morning.

And that wasn’t all. Far from it.

The floor was covered in poop thanks to the two sheepish looking delinquents.

The chicks – from Otago and Southland – were both in the hospital because of injuries: a bite and an eye ulcer for one, and the other a sore leg.

The dynamic duo, who are currently being fed a mixture of fish, possibly slipped out of their holding pen after a bolt was not left properly in place, wildlife care assistant Amelia Saxby said.

“A little bit of pressure on the door and they were out and about... They made the most of their free time and fully explored the room.’’

Wildlife Hospital/Supplied The hoiho pair look a bit worse for wear after a big night out.

They also left what appeared to be a large amount of guano on the floor, but “that was a standard amount just spread over a nice wide area”.

“Thankfully we had a wonderful volunteer on hand that morning to help with the cleanup,” Saxby said.

It was possibly a busy night on the ward, as the pair were likely to have pestered the other birds in the ward for food.

Wildlife Hospital/Supplied The hoiho escaped from their holding pens at the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital and made quite the mess.

“I doubt the other patients had much peace and quiet that evening.”

Hoiho were some of the most common patients at the hospital, particularly at this time of year when adults could suffer from shark and barracuda bites.

The Wildlife Hospital, which cares for sick and injured native wildlife, is now in its fifth year.

Since 2018, it had cared for over 2800 patients, including the likes of penguins, kākā, kea and kākāpō. Last year was the hospital’s busiest year to date with 642 patients.