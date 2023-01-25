Company behind Barrytown mine proposal '100% confident' of go ahead

Some residents’ fears an Australian mining company will take another go at getting approval for a sand mine on Barrytown farmland have been confirmed (File photo).

The mining company making a second run at approval to mine on a remote stretch of the West Coast is “100% confident” the project will be approved this time around.

TiGa Minerals and Metals executive chair Phil Thick confirmed the company – which changed its name from Barrytown JV Limited in February 2022 – is submitting new resource consent applications for an open cast sand mineral mine, heavy mineral processing plant and load out facility on farmland in the small community of Barrytown, 30km north of Greymouth.

Barrytown JV’s applications were declined in February 2022 by independent hearing commissioners on behalf of the West Coast Regional Council and Grey District Council, but Thick said the company has “no doubt it will be approved this time”.

The new resource consent applications will be submitted in February. The company expects they will be approved by June, and will commence operations in July, with the aim to be mining by early 2024.

He believed the company had done everything necessary to address concerns raised by the commissioners in their 2022 decision, having gathered close to 12 months worth of water monitoring and other data.

But the mining methodology would not be changing “significantly”.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Communities on the West Coast fear a ban on new mining on DOC land could devastate their economy and future. (Video first published in July 2018)

“There’s not a lot of difference between what we applied for last year and what we’re applying for this year.”

Thick was “totally confident” the mine will have no impact on water quality or the environment.

“We’re only mining on farmland, we’re not encroaching on any natural land at all, the whole area has already been farmed for a long period of time, water table levels won’t change.

“We certainly have no intention of having any impact on flora or fauna, that’s the intention with the mine – we don't impact anything.”

The previous applications were limited notified by both councils, which means they were not publicly advertised, and only parties identified by the council are allowed to make a submission.

The 11 parties deemed affected were eight nearby landowners, the Department of Conservation, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae and Fish and Game – West Coast.

supplied The proposed site is located within the Punakiki Ecological District, alongside the Paparoa range, and in an area of heavy rainfall, according to the independent commissioners who declined the company’s previous application.

Of the 11 submissions received, 10 opposed the application.

Thick said the company has “very strong support from the business community there and the public who recognise this will create jobs in an area that’s doing it reasonably tough”.

“Certainly the farmers who are farming the land we’re going to be mining on are very keen to support it, we think it’s a real win-win for everybody.”

He dismissed opposing submissions in the previous application.

“The number of people objecting was relatively small, like a handful of people,” and mainly from neighbours “directly alongside the mining area.”

The mine has “full support from the indigenous community”, and the company had addressed the concerns of the “Department of the Environment [sic],” he said.

The company would be “in and out in a few years and moving on – that’s our objective,” but expected to mine in the area for decades.

“Certainly there’s enough resource there to justify 20 to 30 year mine life, we’re just starting on a small scale,” to demonstrate the minimal impact of the mine, Thick said.

Grey District mayor Tania Gibson said she had met with the company, spent time at the site and spoken to residents.

She was confident there would be “minimal impacts to the area”, and benefits to businesses around the Coast.

“The West Coast still needs this, and the country – and the world – need new technologies and that's what these minerals are for ... they’ve got to come from somewhere.

“I understand the concerns, but I’ve been out and viewed the site myself and there’s minimal impact to that area.”

She said the company has “worked it’s best to mitigate factors” such as increased traffic, and the project would be “done as sustainably and ethically as possible”.

Gibson said she had “no idea” yet whether the new applications will be publicly notified.

She said the history of the West Coast was based in mining.

“The whole Coast Road has been mined for years, up in the hills and even down on the beaches.

“A lot of the ponds and SNAs [Significant Natural Areas] you see now are actually old dredge ponds from gold mining.”