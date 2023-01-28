Majority of waterways off limits to fish, new study shows

A study led by Niwa assessed tens of thousands of structures blocking fish from getting around our waterways. It also identified tens of thousands more yet to be assessed. (File photo)

Up to 80% of New Zealand’s rivers and streams could be blocked to fish, further endangering threatened native fish, almost all of which are already facing extinction, a new study has revealed.

The first nationwide, multi-year study of river fragmentation has identified and assessed structures in rivers and streams blocking or hindering fish migration, sometimes preventing them from reaching critical habitat.

New Zealand has some of the highest densities of barriers to fish passage in the world, according to the study, which found at least 48% – or nearly 200,000km of the country's river and stream network – is located upstream of structures blocking fish movements.

Another 37% – or more than 150,000 km – of the network is upstream of structures that have been identified but not assessed for fish passage.

The study’s lead author, Niwa freshwater ecologist Paul Franklin, said it was unlikely all yet-to-be assessed structures were barriers, but potentially 80% – he posits closer to 70% – of the river network could be inaccessible to fish.

That could leave just 12% “freely accessible to migratory fishes”.

However, the inventory captured “very little information from private land”, Franklin said, as structures such as stream crossings on farms were “just not in a database”.

The study identified 132,000 structures across the country – nearly 30,000 culverts, over 4000 dams, and others like pump stations, weirs, fords and flapgates.

Those posing a very high, high or medium risk of affecting migration were classed as barriers. Bridges, for example, were ranked as “very low” risk and not barriers, while dams were ranked as “very high” – essentially a complete barrier.

Franklin said before now, the extent of the problem was not measured or widely understood.

“When that information isn't there, it's very easy to ignore.

“Fish scientists and fish ecologists were aware ... but it's not until you start to collect this information you really appreciate how big an impact it's having.”

The information gathered will assist regional authorities to meet requirements in the 2020 National Policy Statement for Freshwater that they identify and assess every in-stream structure in the country.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Longfin eels, the world’s biggest freshwater eel and New Zealand’s largest non-marine vertebrate, can be “torn apart” by flood pumps and hydropower turbines. (File photo)

“In the next few years, we will get a much better picture of how bad the situation is.”

Aside from dams, – some sizes or species of fish would get through most other barriers, reducing numbers rather than eliminating them, Franklin said.

“That’s one of the things that makes it a bit more of an invisible problem, because someone goes, ‘I found one upstream, it’s not a problem’, but if that barrier wasn't there, you might have found 100 fish.”

From a fish’s point of view, most rivers were blocked somewhere, Otago University freshwater ecologist Professor Gerry Closs said.

“There are literally thousands of potential barriers across the river networks, often just little culverts to get a farm vehicle across a gully.”

Stuart Mackay/NIWA NIWA freshwater ecologist Paul Franklin led the first national assessment of fish migration barriers, apreviously “invisible problem” that could affect up to 80% of the country’s waterways.

The highest densities of barriers were found in intensively farmed rolling hill country such as Southland, Otago and inland parts of Canterbury, “anywhere where there are stream gullies and a need to cross them”.

But the largest blockages, “huge spectacular obvious barriers”, were found among the country’s dams.

“In terms of area, you’d probably say something like the Waitaki dam, which just took out a vast amount of longfin eel habitat, a staggering amount, and the Roxburgh dam the same.”

Loss of range is one of the reasons three-quarters of New Zealand's freshwater fish (39 of 51 species) are facing extinction.

“Longfin eels used to go all the way inland, but most of our major rivers are now blocked by a dam within 50 or 100km of the sea.”

John Bisset/Stuff Dams – such as Roxburgh in Central Otago – are essentially a complete barrier to fish movement, with their turbines destroying any that do try to get through. (File photo)

The longfin, the world’s biggest freshwater eel and New Zealand’s largest non-marine vertebrate, can grow up to 15 to 20kg, and migrates only once – swimming to Tonga to breed.

But the downstream passage to the sea is a deadly journey, especially around flood plain pumps and hydropower station turbines.

“It’s a long distance migration that starts in Lake Manapouri, Lake Te Anau or Lake Wakatipu – but most of them go through the turbines and get chopped to pieces. It’s a bit sad after 100 years,” Closs said.

“The Waikato, the Clutha, the Waitaki, the Waiau – all the habitat upstream from the dams is blocked to them now. When you draw a map around those catchments, it’s a huge proportion of their habitat.”

While trap and transfer programmes could help, the timescale was intimidating.

“The challenge is if you catch the elvers and move them upstream of the dams, you have to commit to catching those eels when they come downstream in 40 to 100 years.”

Other barriers posed equally drastic threats.

PETER MEECHAM/STUFF This year in the Rakaia – which has one of the earliest spawning seasons –as many as 1800 fish have been counted in a single flight. (First published June 2022)

“There’s a big problem in a lot of wetlands, particularly in the Waikato, because the land is sunk relative to the river. They’ll ... pump water from the wetlands into the river, so ... eels just get munched, torn apart as they go through the pump.”

Design standards for new structures to minimise the impact on fish passage were introduced in the 2020 National Environmental Standards for Freshwater.

Barriers could be retrofitted and “fish friendlier” pumps could be used, but it could get costly and needed to be approached strategically, Closs said.

“When you’ve got literally thousands of structures that need to be assessed and remediated, and you've got a fixed budget, where do you start?”

Furthermore, some barriers shouldn’t be removed.

“Some native galaxiid fish don’t coexist with trout ... in many cases, the only places you’ll find them is upstream of barriers that stop trout, so particularly in headwaters in Canterbury and Otago, some of the barriers humans put in are keeping our native fish alive.”