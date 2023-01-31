Coastal property owners to pay 3% of Napier's $4m seawall

The seawall would hug the coast in front of the properties on Whakarire Avenue in Napier.

A $4 million seawall to protect a piece of Napier coastline from erosion, recommended by engineers 20 years ago, is about to finally get under construction, with a handful of property owners paying 3% of its cost.

Napier City Council was given the green light in 2016 to build a structure to prevent further erosion at Westshore beach, after seven years and three unsuccessful attempts at gaining a resource consent.

Work on the 150 metre-long limestone revetment wall along Whakarire Avenue was due to start in the 2019/2020 financial year after the council decided on a public/private funding option, but was put off after residents living nearby raised concerns about a targeted rate and a lack of consultation.

Under the council's funding proposal, 12 properties on the affected piece of coast would pay 3% of the total cost, with the other 97% of ratepayers picking up the rest of the cost.

The council this month awarded the contract to build the wall to Berkett Earthmovers 2012 Limited for the sum of $3.1m.

Supplied The proposed limestone revetment wall.

A council spokeswoman said the total cost would be $4m, and this would be funded in line with the initial council proposal.

Work would start next month after the end of the kororā (little penguin) breeding season, and the wall was expected to be completed by the end of the year, she said.

The proposed seawall would replace a breakwater that was built in the 1990s. A study in 2003 found that wall was likely to fail in a significant storm with elevated sea level rise.