'Mud monsters' spotted in Kāpiti river spark concern

One of New Zealand’s worst aquatic pests has been spotted in a Kāpiti river.

Raumati resident Russell Price contacted the Department of Conservation after seeing two large koi carp in the Wharemauku​ River.

Biosecurity ranger David Moss said koi are a major threat to the health of the river, and DOC intended to catch them as soon as possible.

“They are an environmental disaster. It is like releasing possums into native bush. They are so harmful to the environment, they are basically mud monsters.”

Forest and Bird fresh water advocate Tom Kay is concerned to hear such a destructive pest is in a local river.

”They destroy the habitat that native fish need. They are vacuum feeders that stir up sediment and destroy plants.”

Koi would quickly turn a clear running river in to a muddy channel, Kay said.

Moss said the koi were probably released deliberately, although they are also good at “sliding out” of ponds and finding their own way into streams and rivers, during floods.

Catching koi is not easy but if they were not caught, the fish would quickly cause a lot of damage to the river.

Supplied Raumati resident Russell Price spotted two large koi carp in the Wharemauku River.

The way koi feed undermines the banks, which is harmful to inanga (whitebait) and other native fish, he said.

The Wharemauku River fish are not the only koi on the Kāpiti Coast. They are also in a wetland, which he also believes was a deliberate release.

His message to anyone thinking of releasing the pest is to first think about the damage koi cause.

Although it is not unknown for people to deliberately release koi, Moss said it was very difficult to get a prosecution.

“Unless you have photos, it is hard to find the proof.”

Aaron Leaman/Stuff Koi carp ready to be weighed at the World Koi Carp Classic at Huntly in 2016. More than 1500 koi carp were killed during the annual event.

Kay is urging DOC to act quickly before the fish breed and establish a bigger population.

“It is pretty important they jump on these as soon as possible. We just don’t need any extra species in our rivers.”

New Zealand’s waterways contain many attractive native fish and Kay cannot understand why someone would release such a dangerous pest.

Koi carp are an ornamental strain of the common carp and are native to Asia and Europe. Koi are thought to have been imported into New Zealand accidentally in the 1960s, as part of a goldfish consignment.

Some of the illegal releases have been done by coarse fishers, who like to catch and release koi carp, rudd, perch and tench.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Allan Metcalfe uses a modified bow to hunt for Koi Carp in Waikato in 2016.

Koi began appearing in the wild in the 1980s and are a major problem in waterways in Auckland and Waikato. Removal methods include nets, bow hunting, electric fishing and poisons.

Price and a young neighbour have been trying to catch the koi in the Wharemauku Rivet without success.

He had been impressed with the response he received from DOC but was concerned that there may be more than the two large fish he had seen.

DOC lists koi as a noxious species and releasing koi into a waterway carries a maximum fine of $5000.

“Koi carp are opportunistic omnivores, eating a wide range of food, including insects, fish eggs, juvenile fish of other species and a diverse range of plants and other organic matter.”

Anyone who sees koi in a waterway should ring the DOC hotline, 0800 362 468.