Seabirds facing ‘massive starvation’ this summer

Wildlife vet Pauline Howard warns about starving seabirds and advises people how to help them.

A “massive starvation” of seabirds this summer has experts lamenting climate change and issuing a warning to people wanting to help stricken birds.

Ninety per cent of seabirds in New Zealand are under threat because there is not enough food for them.

Warmer sea surface temperatures meant the fish that seabirds fed on stayed in cooler, deeper waters which some birds, particularly juveniles, could not reach.

MetService oceanographer Dr Joao de Souza said New Zealand waters have been subject to almost uninterrupted marine heat waves for a couple of years, the warming has now reached new levels.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Little blue penguins are starving on mass, Howard said.

A report published in the Advances in Atmospheric Sciences journal​ said that in the South Pacific Ocean, the Tasman Sea and the New Zealand region,warming extended “quite some substantial distance” below the surface.

South Island Wildlife Hospital vet Pauline Howard said the food shortage was also due to a lack of marine reserves.

“Internationally it is recommended we have 30% [of a nation’s total marine area] in marine reserves to try and protect our biodiversity but in New Zealand we have less than 1% marine reserves,” Howard said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Hospital vet Pauline Howard said they are seeing a summer of “massive starvation” in seabirds.

“We’re reaching critical stages. It’s an embarrassment, we need to start thinking about our ecosystem.

“A lot of the seabird life around the East Coast of New Zealand is unique. It’s biodiversity that we won’t get back if we’re not careful,” she said.

Seabirds, including little blue penguins and spotted shags, are weighing half of what they should, Howard said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Howard, assisted by volunteer and fellow vet, Steph Marvel, to feed a spotted shag.

She encouraged anyone who came across a seabird looking distressed, weak or lame not feed them or give them water and instead take the straight to a wildlife hospital.

“They are so critically sick that they usually die if fed inappropriately,” she said.

People should be careful if picking up seabirds, she said.

“Put glasses on if you can. Gently lift the bird up with a towel over its head and put it into a box. Never hold a shag’s bill closed, it will suffocate them.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Juvenile spotted shag are at particular risk.

Warmer temperatures were not the only threat, Howard said.

“A third of seabirds we have brought in [to the hospital] have been attacked by dogs.”

She encouraged people to always have their dogs on a lead when on the beach to keep the seabirds safe.