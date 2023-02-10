Environmental Protection Agency steps in over lake polluted by shuttered paper mill

Lake Rotoitipaku was a dump for toxic waste from the nearby Kawerau paper mill. Now Norwegian owners Norske Skog have closed the plant, who is responsible for cleaning up the lake, which holds a special place in the hearts of local Māori?

The national pollution watchdog is to step in over a lake that was filled with toxic sludge from a shuttered paper mill.

Last month Stuff featured the story of Lake Rotoitipaku, a sacred site now filled with over half a million cubic metres of contaminated industrial waste.

Norwegian company Norske Skog closed Kawerau’s Tasman pulp and paper mill in 2021. Māori landowners say the corporate is now hiding behind outdated legislation and refuses to engage with locals to clean up the site.

“Our patience has run out with companies, some multinational, who have been within the letter of the law, but morally, in their obligations to the community and the environment, have been less than satisfactory,” Allan Freeth, chief executive of the Environmental Protection Authority, said.

READ MORE:

* The toxic paper mill sludge that consumed a lake

* Mataura urges toxic waste's immediate removal by government

* Where we used to swim: The inky blackness of the Tarawera



“This issue is not a matter of legal consents – companies should not be walking away from environmental damage that their activities have caused.”

After learning about the plight of Lake Rotoitipaku, from Stuff’s reporting, Freeth opted to use new enforcement powers granted to the EPA in 2020.

Supplied A holding pool is all that is left of Lake Rotoitipaku. The sludge in the middle of the picture is now almost completely overgrown.

Most decisions on resource management are made by local government – in this case the Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

But the EPA can now work with local councils to investigate contraventions of the Resource Management Act.

“One of the frustrations of the environmental system, is that it’s highly fragmented,” Freeth said.

“This recent addition to our toolbox will give us the opportunity to go out and look at areas that perhaps council can't get to with resourcing, or they find it very difficult to do because they've got their own internal conflicts.”

Supplied The sludge has contaminated groundwater, with some of the chemicals deemed carcinogenic. Present are dioxins, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB), arsenic, boron, mercury, antimony, zinc, lead and chromium.

Although it was Māori reservation land – and a sacred site, the burial grounds of 16th century warrior chief Tūwharetoa and his ancestors – the Crown took the lake and adjacent forest in the early 1950s, deeming it wasteland.

After the mill stopped discharging solid waste into the nearby Tarawera River, Rotoitipaku became the primary dump for three decades, until the lease expired in 2013.

Once teeming with fat tuna (eels) and trout, it is now a patch of dirt, overgrown with scrub, a shallow, stinking channel, and an old holding pool.

The dumping was legal – permitted under consents issued by the local authority. But when the lease expired – now a decade ago – the company was bound to come up with a plan to clean it up.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Te Wai U o Tūwharetoa spring feeds the shallow lake. The puna got its name – the life-giving water of Tūwharetoa – when the infant warrior chief was nourished by its clear, cool water.

That’s yet to happen and the trustees of the ancestral land fear rate or taxpayers will end up footing the bill. Kawerau A8D Māori Reservation Trust have now sought legal advice.

Norske Skog, one of the world's largest producers of newsprint and magazine paper, says it is working with the regional council to agree the conditions for exiting the lease and for finalising a landfill closure plan. It said any future sale of the mill will not affect that.

“We know from strict reading of the legal perspective, we don't have a lot of ins,” Freeth said. “The consents were given at a different time with different expectations. But I would hope today our expectations of companies and their social licence to work would be very different.”

His comments follow concern about ongoing pollution from the country's only aluminium smelter at Tiwai Point, with estimates for any future clean up of the site sitting at $1 billion.

Iain McGregor/Stuff An old holding pool is all that remains of the once sacred lake. Tūwharetoa was once buried with his ancestors at the urupā by the lake (his bones were later moved).

The government previously threatened to sue Rio Tinto over a failure to deal with toxic waste from the plant, which was stored at a former paper mill in Mataura – and the mining conglomerate was forced to pick up the bill for removal.

Freeth says Norske Skog also have a requirement to put in place a decommissioning plan for the site.

“We've said to the council, we'd quite like to be involved in that and keep an eye on the way in which Norkse Skog or their contractors are going to do this work.

“It is EPA’s preference for the site to be cleaned up. But, practically in our experience with these type of sites, who knows what is in there. Would you disturb it more and release more into the environment? And then who's going to pick the bill up for that?”

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Norske Skog Tasman Pulp and Paper Mill at Kawerau closed in 2021.

The conditions of the consent required Norske Skog to annually monitor the integrity of the embankments, erosion protection, and take groundwater and water level samples, and submit them to the council.

The open channel – which is now stagnant – is supposed to be sampled every second week, and analysed for temperature, pH, and conductivity.

Council staff visit every six months – apart from between July 2013 and October 2017 when the land trustees blocked access to the site.

Reuben Fraser, the council’s general manager of regulatory services, said the consent was jointly held by Norske Skog and Oji Fibre Solutions (which operates a neighbouring mill).

“They are legally required to comply with all the consent conditions relating to the site, including any remediation.”

Fraser said both companies are required to produce a landfill closure plan, and consult with Ngāti Tūwharetoa (BoP) Settlement Trust, which will be reviewed by the council.