Rock falls captured on camera at Fox Glacier underscore stark reality of climate change

Webcam images from before and after the rock fall on Friday.

As the ice retreats from glaciers around the world and mountains move to shore themselves up, one reshuffle has been caught on camera at one of the South Island’s most famous geological sites.

Gradual erosion triggered two rock falls at Fox Glacier on Friday, sending large plumes of dust into the air that forced a flight to be delayed.

Fox Glacier Guiding operations manager Marius Bron said there had been activity throughout the day in the area.

The first fall happened just before 8am and was captured by one of the company’s glacier monitoring cameras at Victoria Flat. The second happened at about 5pm.

Bron said the slip was “slightly larger” than other recent falls but “not entirely out of the ordinary”, with similar slips happening at Franz Josef and Tasman glaciers.

“There’s rock falls going on everywhere at the mountains at the moment due to the dry summer here and everything warming up.

“The hill is slowly eroding generally. This is a steep cliff that’s once had glacier ice around it – we’ve had a collapse and it’s been caught on camera, but this is happening all over the show.

Fox Glacier Guiding/Supplied The glacier at 7.54am on Friday, with ice visible on the left and the rock face on the right.

“In the bigger picture, of course, everything’s reacting at the moment to climate change.

“As glaciers recede, they leave behind the slopes, which naturally want to self-stabilise without the ice holding up the valley walls.”

Bron said the rock fall would have been dangerous “without a doubt” had people been in the area, but he said it was well out of the company’s operating area and he had no safety concerns.

The company delayed a flight scheduled for that afternoon due to dust in the air, he said.

“It’s part of the geological process of glaciation and then erosion when glaciers aren’t there.”

Fox Glacier Guiding/Stuff The same webcam at 4.49pm, as clouds of dust rise from a rock fall.

Last year, Niwa principal scientist Dr Andrew Lorrey warned many of New Zealand’s glaciers will be gone within a decade, affecting the tourism industry and posing dangers for trampers.

Niwa has conducted a long-term aerial survey of more than 50 South Island glaciers since 1977. In that time, the global climate has warmed by around 1.1C and the Southern Alps have lost more than a third of ice volume, the 2022 snowline survey estimated.

Up to 40% of the glaciers being monitored are expected to disappear in the next 10 years.