Climate Action Week: Good environmental care is good business

Jo Griggs is chair of the Cawthron Marlborough Environment Awards.

OPINION: The Cawthron Marlborough Environment Awards is proud to support the inaugural Marlborough Climate Action Week in 2023.

The Cawthron Marlborough Environment Awards recognise and celebrate environmentally sound practices, believing that “sound environmental management is good business”.

The awards promote the importance of good environmental management and champion Marlborough businesses and community groups who are leading the way in this space.

One such local businesses is OneFortyOne Kaituna Sawmill - Winner of the Forestry category in the 2021 Awards and host for one of this year’s Marlborough Climate Week events.

The company has invested significantly in a policy for continuous improvement to minimise the operation’s carbon footprint and make an environmental and economic contribution to Marlborough.

SCOTT HAMMOND/ Stuff.co.nz Three new kilns at the Kaituna Sawmill, in Marlborough, are expected to reduce the sawmill’s annual emissions by 9 per cent.

The company has achieved an impressive 46% reduction in the site’s greenhouse gas emissions in the past ten years and reduced its carbon footprint by 934 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

As a result, OneFortyOne is seen as an innovator and leader in the wider industry.

Dog Point Vineyards, supreme winner of the 2017 Awards, have continually led the way in conservation with a commercial edge – creating a diverse and attractive landscape at their BioGro organic vineyard in Fairhall and readily sharing their knowledge with other growers.

Over the past 26 years the awards have seen entries that reflect the progress of environmental work in the region. We now see an increasing number of businesses innovating in technology to prepare for climate change and reduce carbon emissions and the community entries include some great examples of repairing, reusing and recycling rather than throwing things away.

Winners of the 2023 awards will be announced on April 20 at the Marlborough Events Centre.

Once the winners have been announced, it's the turn of the public to see what impressed the judges at a series of field days. It's a chance for each category winner to share their knowledge and experience.

The Field Days are free and open to everyone and will run from May 2023.

For more information visit www.cmea.org.nz.

The awards are run by a charitable trust and are supported by the Cawthron Institute, Marlborough District Council, Department of Conservation and local sponsors.

This was commissioned for a commercial partnership. We have produced it independently, to the same standards applied to the rest of our journalism.