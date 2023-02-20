Government bows to mining industry and developers and weakens protections for wetlands

The West Coast's Ōkārito Lagoon is an ancient and pristine wetland, but New Zealand’s largest unmodified wetland is on fragile ground.

Wetlands reduce the impacts of flooding, absorbing heavy rain and releasing water gradually.

So, environmental lawyers are questioning why the Government recently rowed back protection for these valuable natural buffers to appease property developers and the mining and quarrying sectors.

The Government's landmark freshwater package in 2020 meant that wetlands could only be drained, or partially drained, if critical infrastructure was being built.

Almost immediately, property developers and the construction industry began to push back, arguing the new rules were hampering the preventing the development of housing and infrastructure, during a housing crisis.

READ MORE:

* Paddock or protected wetland? 102 Auckland homes held up by technicality

* Plea for exceptions for West Coast in government’s wetland rules

* Wetlands hold secret ingredient of future water quality



So late last year, the Government walked back the environmental rules. It now means that housing developments, mines or waste landfills could be built over or around wetlands.

The Environmental Law Initiative said that under the new amendments, developers of activities to drain or damage wetlands would find it easier to gain consent.

Essentially this means that developers can now apply for consent to develop on or near wetlands. Previously they could not.

This puts the few remaining wetlands at higher risk. New Zealand has less than 10% of its original wetlands left.

It is especially troubling because wetlands are a natural buffer for floods and tsunamis, and a recognised tool in climate change mitigation. They are our densest natural carbon store.

Ross Giblin Wetland restoration next to the Kapiti expressway near Waikanae.

Anna Sintenie, ELI’s senior researcher, said the definition of a wetland, contained in the original package was confusing.

As a result of criticism, the Ministry for the Environment issued a guidance note, and asked for feedback.

Documents released under the Official Information Act shows 21 industry groups or companies submitted asking for changes. This included mining lobby group Straterra, gold mining company Oceana Gold, and the Australian-owned joint venture behind plans to excavate gold, garnet and titanium near Barrytown on the West Coast.

Feedback also came from roadworks and aggregate supplier company Fulton Hogan, Aggregates and Quarries Association, Fletcher Building and farming lobby groups.

Sintenie said while the definition did require clarification, there was no need to change the accompanying rules.

Industry must still apply for consent to drain or modify wetlands, but she says the changes puts extra burden on already stretched councils to monitor and enforce compliance.

She pointed to new proposals by Upper City Council to allow housing to be built on Waipango Swamp. The 300ha peatland, is the biggest in the Lower North Island. “This wouldn’t have been possible under the old rules.”

Mark Taylor/Stuff Healthy wetlands act as natural water purifiers, buffers for tsunamis and floods, and habitats for native birds, fish, invertebrates and plants.

Recent flooding in Auckland, and the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle showed we need to place more value on “natural infrastructure,” she said.

The majority of drained peatland in New Zealand is used for intensive farming. Dried peatland emits carbon and experts say it is responsible for up to 6% of agricultural emissions.

Coastal wetlands – like mangroves, salt marshes, and sea grasses also sequester carbon, known as blue carbon. They can trap carbon 35-57 times faster than tropical forests.

Stuff The greatest period of wetland vegetation loss was between 2008 and 2012.

The National Wetlands Trust estimates almost 5400 hectares of freshwater wetland vegetation and almost 140 hectares of saline wetland vegetation was destroyed through human actions in New Zealand between 1996 and 2018.

Over 90% was converted to grassland for grazing. The greatest period of loss was between 2008 and 2012, with an average loss of 370 hectares of freshwater wetlands per year.

The regions that experienced the greatest total area of loss were Southland, Northland, Waikato and the West Coast.

Environment Minister David Parker said the national environmental standards for freshwater, before and after the changes, includes “strong rules” to protect wetlands and ‘offsetting’ so there is no net loss, and preferably a gain.

“The changes are at the margins and were made because there were unanticipated impacts which for example, would have prevented quarries from producing aggregate needed for concrete,” he said.

Consents had to meet a high threshold, including that there is no alternative location.

“The impacts of the activity must be managed through the ‘effects management hierarchy’...[which] requires that an impact is avoided where practicable, or offset.

“The result provides strong protections for wetlands while allowing the operation of important activities such as quarries.”

Parker noted that the mining industry argued the changes were still too prohibitive. Straterra said in December that it was “blind sided” by an “11th hour” additional rule that would stop new coal mines from being established where there are wetlands.