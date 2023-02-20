Manawatū Estuary Trust concerned about slash and debris in river mouth

The Manawatū Estuary Trust is concerned the tree debris left in the estuary after Cyclone Gabrielle has damaged and covered the feeding ground of native migrating birds that feed in the area.

The Manawatū Estuary Trust has raised concerns about slash and debris at the mouth of the estuary in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The west coast was affected by strong winds, flooding and slips as Cyclone Gabrielle moved its way down the country on February 14, and Manawatū suffered clogged streams and riverbanks.

Manawatū Estuary trust chairperson Kelvin Lane said while they haven’t got an excess of debris and slash like the East Coast was experiencing, it had done considerable damage to the known feeding ground of native birds.

“We haven't got an excess like that, like they have on the east cape. But in this situation whole trees have been eroded and the whole tree with root system and everything is lodged within the estuary,” Lane said.

The grounds at the estuary are home to a large number of native wildlife and provide a feeding ground for migrating birds.

Lane said many of these wading birds fed on weeds under the muddy areas of the estuary and because of the debris now collected around the mouth, there was no easy access to this feeding ground.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A seagull checks out the debris along the estuary and beach.

“The next six weeks are important to them, to start their migration back to the Northern Hemisphere. So unless they can feed liberally and put on the weight they will eventually lose their ability to even return,” he said.

The degree to which the food source has been destroyed at the estuary is still unknown.

Many of these wading birds can’t take advantage of the high water levels in the estuary because they don’t have webbed feet and will have to wait until water levels decrease to try to access the mud flats.

Lane said wildlife had become a victim of the circumstances.

The Manawatū Estuary is an internationally recognised Ramsar site under the Conservation of Wetlands as a Wetland of International Importance.

This status acknowledges the wetland as a place of ecological importance to wading birds, its vegetation and landforms.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The tree and their roots systems are scattered around the beach in the aftermath of the cyclone.

Lane said there needed to be more conversations around expectations of the riverbank. As a protected landmark, Lane suggested the community should rethink the way it shared spaces with native wildlife.

“The general public need to be made aware of where we are going and where we are heading and if we persist in some of the dramatic ways we use our headwaters and what we actually place on the riverbanks.”

On Thursday Horizons District Council advised the community about debris left from the Manawatū river on Foxton Beach and had advised residents to be safe around the area.