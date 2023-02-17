Large 161m-high wind turbines could soon stand above Palmerston North

A simulation of what the repowered Te Rere Hau wind farm would look like viewed from Forest Hill Rd.

The 97 small twin-bladed turbines of the Te Rere Hau wind farm above Palmerston North could soon be replaced by 30 three-bladed giants standing up to four times as high.

NZ Windfarms has lodged applications with the Environmental Protection Authority to repower the wind farm under the fast-track consent process set up as part of the Covid-19 recovery plan.

An expert panel was appointed on February 7 to consider the application, with Judge Craig Thompson in the chair, with panel members Lorraine Stephenson and David McMahon.

Their first decision will be about inviting people to comment on the application for the project, 11 kilometres south-east of the city adjoining the Pahīatua Track.

Under the fast-track process there is no automatic right for any other parties to be heard, or for a hearing to be held.

NZ Windfarms announced the application and supporting information had been submitted in November.

The repower project had potential to generate five times as much energy as the existing turbines, at around 500 GWh per year, or 1.2% of New Zealand’s current overall electricity generation.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Smith Crane and Construction transport manager Mark Thompson discusses the challenge of trucking the turbine blades to the wind farm.

If consented, it would be capable of powering about 81,000 homes or 250,000 electric vehicles.

When announcing the applications were in, NZ Windfarms chief executive Warren Koia said Te Rere Hau’s location, between Mercury’s Tararua and new Turitea wind farms, enjoyed world-class wind resources.

“We have done a good job with our existing assets, but the opportunity to expand renewable generation through a more efficient and productive wind farm operation is significant.”

The project was likely to create up to 450 jobs during construction, and 67 permanent jobs over its lifetime.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The Te Rere Hau Wind Farm is in line for repowering.

The existence of established infrastructure, buildings and roadways would provide foundations for the work.

Koia said the company had consulted widely with councils, landowners, neighbours, business and government organisations, and with iwi/hapū authorities with cultural ties to the site.

Te Rere Hau has been generating electricity since 2009, and for several years was dogged by noise complaints.

Maarten Holl/Stuff The new turbines will reach 161.5m high (file photo).

Those issues were largely resolved in 2017 with agreements to shut down turbines when wind speeds were low and neighbours wanted to be able to be outside enjoying calm evenings without the background rumble.

NZ Windfarms said the new turbines would be quieter.

Depending on dates the consenting panel set for possible comments on the applications, NZ Windfarms anticipated a decision on whether the project could go ahead, with or without conditions or amendments, by the end of June.